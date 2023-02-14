Open Society, a network of investor-created foundations George Sorosannounced this February 14 in Bogota that will raise its investment in Colombia to 16 million dollars. The news was given this Tuesday Pedro Abramovayexecutive director of Open Society for Latin America, during his visa to the country.

“We have a commitment to civil society for more than a decade in Colombia. We see in Latin America and, especially in Colombia, a possibility to help in that. Opportunities for participation are opening up and that is why we want to strengthen and help civil society”, Abramovay told this newspaper.

During the last decades, open society It has made a presence in the country with initiatives to promote social changes. The topics to which they bet the most are: lto racial justice, gender equity and climate justice. For the network of foundations, it is also key to promote democratic processes, fight against misinformation and promote debate to rethink the fight against drugs.

“The country is going through a stage of significant change that requires the commitment and support of all actors, including international cooperation. From open society Foundations we consider this opportune moment to redouble our support to Colombian civil society in the efforts to achieve a more inclusive, just and peaceful country”Abramovay added.

This is the largest investment that this network of foundations has made since they began operating in the country in the 1990s. Each year Open Society invests on average between 8 and 10 million dollars in the country.



Among the key programs that have been promoted in Colombia, Abramovay highlights support for the Parlmira mayor’s office in the violence reduction program, known as the Pazos strategy.

They also financed the Bogotá mayor’s office in establishing the first care system for women who work in the home.

They were also an active part of the national implementation program that granted legal status and inclusion benefits to Venezuelans living in Colombia today.

In the region, Open Society has its main offices in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

