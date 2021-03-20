fromKathrin Reikowski shut down

A model test could soon start in a Saxon city, which should show a way out of the lockdown. With barcode, corona test and mobile phone.

Augustusburg – All over Germany the signs point to a withdrawal of openings. Before the Corona summit on Monday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) speaks of having to use the “emergency brake”. But a small town in Saxony wants to open up – despite an incidence of over 200. With the pilot project, Mayor Dirk Neubauer (SPD) even wants to become a model for the rest of the country, as he did mirror told.

Everything is still open, the model test will only be decided in the coming days. The mayor still has high hopes: “Ideally, we will show you how to deal responsibly with the corona risk and enable a bit of normalcy again,” explains Neubauer.

Opening instead of lockdown: How Augustusburg in Saxony wants to open up gastronomy and art with quick tests

According to Neubauer, the following steps are planned:

You register online and receive a barcode.

With this one goes to a test center for the test. After 15 minutes you get the result on your mobile phone.

With a negative test, you can visit all participating institutions for three days from then on: shops, restaurants, sports clubs and cultural institutions.

The barcode serves as an entry ticket and is scanned at the door.

A model experiment in Tübingen works in a very similar way, where – with a much lower incidence – the “opening with safety” concept has been in effect since March 14th. With a negative quick test, visits to shops, hairdressers or museums are possible. Of around 4,000 rapid tests, four had positive results.

Mayor from Saxony wants to open: Even day tourists do not jeopardize the plans

Augustusburg is known far beyond the region for a picturesque hunting lodge. Critics of the opening plans fear that it could also become an attraction for tourists.

But the mayor also took that into account. “We can test up to 300 people – per hour,” he says. At least in the first few days, however, there is a limit to the number of guests. He is sure that the concept would work in other cities as well. He has already received inquiries from Leipzig and Dresden. (kat)