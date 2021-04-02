The meeting that Alberto Fernández called for this Saturday at 10 in the morning will serve to confirm the Nation’s strategy to put the debate on the fight against the pandemic in the middle of the entry into the second wave of infections at the center of the agenda. The head of the Buenos Aires Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta will be the one who coordinates with the President a plan to carry out a new period of stricter controls, but from which neither economic activity suffers nor return to the classroom slowed down.

From the December 30 that Rodríguez Larreta does not visit Olivos, on that occasion to analyze measures after a strong regrowth that threatened to interrupt the summer season. That day there was a third actor in the presidential residence: Axel Kicillof, the Buenos Aires governor.

Will not be nowIn large part because the relationship with Nación is more fluid, the meetings between the two executives were repeated in these months, and because the plan of restrictions that Nación is expected to lower when a formal announcement is made would have consensus from La Plata.

“We go with the conviction on our part that face-to-face education is a priority,” is the first message that comes down from the City when they are asked about what position Larreta will show in the meeting with the President.

Although there is agreement in the Nation now regarding the need to maintain the open schools with protocol, from the Buenos Aires government they want to ensure that continuity backed by numbers that support it.

In the first month of school, what started on February 17, 700,518 people passed through the Buenos Aires schools distributed in 45,056 bubbles and with a presentism of 89% of the students. The positive cases of Covid-19 accumulated in that period they were 1,215, 0.17% of the total, of which 60% were teachers and another 40% students.

The other point that they are going to put on the table has to do with the economic recovery shown by the City from different openings arranged when the quarantine became more flexible. “We have to protect the work of many economic and cultural activities that were able to establish themselves with secure protocols,” say Buenos Aires sources ahead of the meeting and anticipating the effects of a second wave.

They will review, in that sense, that the drop in economic activity in the City was higher than at the national level during 2020, estimated at a 12.4%, and a twenty-one% during the second quarter, the most restrictive of the pandemic. The order will be to keep active with protocol central sectors of the Buenos Aires economy, such as gastronomy and construction.

The third item on the list that Larreta will carry has as its central focus the vaccines, which have been arriving in droppers. “It is necessary to guarantee the flow of doses to the City, given that we have installed capacity to advance at a sustained rate in those over 70 years of age and then in those over 60,” they assure from Uspallata.

Felipe Miguel, chief of the City’s Cabinet, spoke with Radio Rivadavia on Friday and left statements along those lines. “In the city we are not taking any new restraining measures. There are some that still restrict some activities and others that through the protocols have some limitations, “said the official.

The epidemiological, logically, will be central in the debate. Given the escalation of cases in recent weeks, with peaks above 16,000 daily infections and a growth in infections in the AMBA, the idea of ​​both administrations will be to lower a message of care to society in the face of the second wave. “The situation is serious”, is repeated almost in chorus.

There will be no space, they say, to chat about an eventual postponement of the next elections STEP, scheduled for August 8. The issue was negotiated between legislative representatives of the opposition, such as Cristian Ritondo and Mario Negri, and references of the national government, and will have a new chapter this Tuesday, when the Table of Together for Change seeks to unify a position to continue talking with the Government ..