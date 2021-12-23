Rome – An extraordinary screening for students to return to school safely after the Epiphany. Once the hypothesis of extending the holidays has been removed, the focus is on testing to return to class. “We believe” that schools “should be protected as a fundamental protection of our country and a strengthening of screening especially in the return phase will be essential to create conditions of greater security” said the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, at the end of the Council of Ministers. And to ensure the screening activity, military health will also take the field.

To “ensure the identification and tracing of positive cases in schools”, the Ministry of Defense “ensures support for regions and autonomous provinces in carrying out test administration activities” for Covid research and in “analysis and reporting through the military laboratories “present in the area. An expenditure of 9 million is foreseen “to increase the diagnostic capabilities of military laboratories and ensure the correct performance of the activities”. And the principals look favorably on the possibility of screening for children. “We are in favor – comments Mario Rusconi, president of the National Association of Principals of Rome and member of the national PNA council – it is a measure that makes it safer to go back to school after a holiday in which children will see people. But they owe them to words. follow the facts. We don’t have much time: January 7 is just around the corner. “

For Rusconi, “there has been talk of screening for school for a year, but I haven’t seen much. Let’s hope it’s different this time.” And he launches the proposal to use some school complexes, which have wide open spaces available, as a hub for swabs. “Take advantage of schools – he explains – some can become the center of gravity of other institutes by bringing together children who live in nearby areas. Campervans could be used, as is the case, for example, for blood collection. Hundreds of children could concentrate on these hubs. so that they do not have to reach distant hubs “. A solution, according to Rusconi, feasible even during the holidays because – he explains – “schools, except on holidays, are not closed. There is no teaching but they are always open. If, on the other hand, one thinks of carrying out the screening on a few distant hubs, it will be a failure “.