Such was the view of the class School furniture, stationery, canteen, lab as well as the entire campus and class room have to be sanitized daily. In a class, only 50 percent of the children can sit in a day. The rest of the children will study on the second day. A distance of 6 feet between two students will be mandatory. No student will be able to visit the school without the written permission of his / her employer.

Hand sanitizer Social distancing is being taken care of in the functioning of the school. It has been said that parents themselves bring the child to school and take them. The child is required to wear a full-sleeved shirt, full pants and shoes and socks in uniform. Following the guidelines is very mandatory. In a school in Gorakhpur, this is how the student sanitized.

Will not be able to remove masks in class Masks are not allowed to be removed in the classroom. The guideline of the Union Home Ministry states that no pressure will be put on the students to attend classes from the schools. Written permission of parents is most necessary for students to come to school. With this, schools will be able to continue the online class as before. Such admission to students in a school in Prayagraj.

This is the timing of UP schools According to the government guidelines, only schools can be opened from 8.50 am to 3.20 pm. The schools will be run in two shifts. Classes 9 and 10 will run from 8.50 to 11.50 in the morning and classes 11 and 12 from 12.20 to 3.20. Online classes were conducted at Moradabad’s school, teaching students like this.

Hall classes Schools have reopened for students from class 9th-12th amid the epidemic. All the arrangements regarding the corona virus were seen in the school. In many schools, students were seated in social distancing in the hall. Students in a school in Lucknow were thus seated.

Only these students are allowed in Punjab Schools also opened in Punjab from Monday but only students of classes 9-12 are allowed to come to school here. Even only those students can come to school who need to clear their doubts. Class 9 and 10 have been allotted 8–11 pm slot and classes 11 and 12 have 12–3 pm slot.

Schools have reopened in Uttar Pradesh since Monday after nearly seven months. At present, classes will be organized in schools for students from 9th to 12th. Protocols have been set to avoid corona in schools. Special care is being taken for screening, sanitization, mask and social distancing. Students are bringing written permission of parents to attend class. After all the arrangements, the number of students in schools was very less. In many classes, only 1 or 2 students reached the school. Students were seen doing away from each other.