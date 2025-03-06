Universities face various challenges. Sustainability, digitalization, improvement of formative quality, internationalization, employability of their graduates, compliance with the SDGs … and the students, meanwhile, are facing others: labor market, artificial intelligence … both interests are found in the postgraduates, a way of expanding the specialization chosen and opening doors to the labor market. Innovation, employability, teachers with professional experience or integral education are some of the elements that stand out from the Pontifical University Comillas, which, with more than 95% employability, leads the list of this category in Spain and occupies the seventh European position, according to the Ránking QS, one of the most recognized in the world. “The masters offer updated and very attached content to those who need companies,” they say from this institution, which offers almost 40 postgraduate programs in which a significant number of teachers who are active professionals who are active, which greatly enriches not only the learning experience, but not only the learning experience, but also learn what the company demands and demands. Listening to the labor needs of companies is important, so it is necessary to innovate not only in teaching issues, but in various matters related to what society demands, also in social matters. “Both the deep changes and the specialization of social work services in the field of health require Not seven keys not to get lost when choosing Master Belén Rodrigo its internationalization, the practices it offers or its employability rate are factors to take into account when choosing the master’s degree that can open the doors of the future professional identity of identity to get due to the appropriate postgraduate degree is to guarantee a work future in the chosen sector. Above all, if learning, contents and teaching staff guarantee innovation and openness standards. From the University Master in International Cooperation to the Development of the Jesuit University of Madrid, they say that “adding novel elements related to digitalization and research in different facets makes the postgraduate degrees of the Pontifical University quotes have that differentiating element that companies need so much and that they demand us so much.” These elements are added to all the postgraduate counts offered by this university, also to the qualifying master’s postgraduate Experts affirm that digitalization is not a goal, but a process of constant innovation through the early adoption of tools that help companies compete with agility in a changing market. Therefore, training plays a basic role in the training of people, especially when “companies foster an open innovation of their business models with the application of new technologies through ‘partnerships’ with the other agents of the business ecosystem,” according to Cristina Dominguez, director of the MBA of ICADE Comillas.

