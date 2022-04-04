Matteo Renzi: “The magistrates of Florence have violated the constitution and the law”

“We ask that the magistrates of Florence be tried not for sexual harassment of the chief prosecutor Giuseppe Creazzo, because this problem concerns them and the CSM, not because of what Dr. Nastasi did in Siena “in the investigation into the death of David Rossi,” which is an absolute scandal but it is not about this process. No, we ask that they be tried for violating the Constitution and the lawwe ask for justice “.

Thus, referring to the complaint presented in Genoa, the senator Matteo Renzileader of Italy Vivatalking to journalists at the exit of the courtroom in Florence where thepreliminary hearing for the request for indictmentadvanced by the Florentine prosecutor, for 15 suspects, of which 4 are companies, as part of the investigation into the Open Foundation on alleged irregularities in funding: among them, in addition to Renzi, also the deputy Maria Elena Boschigroup leader Iv in the Chamber, and the deputy of the Pd Luca Lotti.

The Florentine prosecutor asked for the indictment of 15 suspects, 4 of which are companies: among them there are, in addition to Renzi, also the deputy Maria Elena Boschigroup leader Iv in the Chamber, the deputy of the Democratic Party Luca Lottithe former president of the Open foundation Alberto Bianchi and the entrepreneur Marco Carraiwhich together with Renzi, Boschi and Lotti formed the so-called ‘Magic lily ‘.

“If magistrates who have to judge others do not respect the Constitution, I am here to tell them in the face”, added Renzi. “There is nothing in correspondence that worries me – he also said referring to the documents of the investigation “we talk about how to get to the New Year’s Eve party, how the gate opens and that I’m afraid of Carrai’s dog. They are not criminally relevant topics. But if this correspondence is to be made, it must be made in the presence of a member of parliament. It is established by the Constitution, not by me or by you “.

“In this process there is a college of excellent lawyers at workfacilitated by the fact that the Court of Cassation was the first to crumble the accusatory system of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Florence “.