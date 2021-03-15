Yesterday, the Ministry of Education announced that it would open the way for twelfth grade students to register for the Emirates Standardized Test (EMSAT) to submit the tests scheduled for March 27th in English, Arabic, mathematics and physics subjects.

The ministry stated on “Twitter” that all students will receive a notification to open the session via e-mail and SMS. It will be held in 265 centers nationwide accredited in higher education institutions or computer laboratories scattered in schools according to the target group of the test, and 30,000 have submitted A student and a student for the Emirates Standardized Test (EMSAT) in Mathematics and Physics, on February 13th.

The Emirates standard test “AMSAT” is applied to students of the twelfth grade and is a condition for admission to public and private universities, military colleges and national service, in addition to that it is a condition of admission for students applying to move outside the country through government institutions, and an alternative to the “TOEFL” and “IELTS” tests inside The state is in a number of universities.

The exam is compulsory for twelfth students, both Emirati and non-Emirati, and it is applied to all public and private schools that teach the curriculum of the Ministry of Education and private international curricula.

The Ministry has set a set of instructions that the student must adhere to, including ensuring that the registration for the tests is completed, obtaining a ticket for each test according to the day that the student has set to take the test, and making sure that the test ticket is printed before each test and reading all the instructions on it, as well as making sure of the location of the test center, date and time. . The student must make sure that he brings the original copy of the Emirates ID as well as his paper copy of the test ticket, and is present at the test center at least 15 minutes before the test date, and that he is in the correct test room, and that he answers all the test items,

And in the event that he encounters any technical malfunction in his device, he can inform the official in the test room immediately, and after completing the test, the student will receive a text message providing the test results, noting that your test result appears three weeks after the date of submitting the test, and no results will be published or sent via e-mail. And in case of any inquiries, contact is made through the correct channels.





