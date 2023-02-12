Home page politics

Forecasts are difficult, a result could be a long time coming: there is great tension before the Berlin elections. News ticker on current figures from the capital.

the on Sunday evening: Polling stations close at 6 p.m., first forecasts to follow. This News ticker on forecasts and results around the Berlin election will be continuously updated on election day. You can also find current voices and developments in our election ticker.

preliminary report: Berlin – Just 17 months after the most recent Berlin elections, the time has come again: the residents of the capital are called to the polls. The Berlin Constitutional Court declared the result of the September 2021 House of Representatives elections invalid after the election chaos. A “repeat election” is now pending.

As a result, Berlin is breaking new ground: the electoral period does not begin anew, the legislature nominally continues. And yet the election result will probably shake up political realities – the outcome should differ noticeably from the result of 2021, Franziska Giffey (SPD) has to worry about the Red Town Hall. At least that’s what the latest polls before election day indicate. But which government alliance will it suffice for? A prognosis is difficult.

Forecasts for the Berlin election hardly possible: polls at odds – many dissatisfied?

Strictly speaking, the institutes’ election polls are not “forecasts” in the narrower sense anyway: they show an opinion at the time of their survey. In Berlin, however, an additional problem could arise, such as Forsa boss Manfred Güllner Merkur.de said: “I have never seen such resentment as in Berlin at the moment,” he emphasized. “Here it can be that many say that I would now vote for this and that party, but still grumble about whether they will go at all.”

At the same time, the results of the last surveys differed considerably. The ZDF “political barometer” published on Friday saw the CDU with 25 percent well ahead of Giffey’s SPD (21 percent) and the Greens (17 percent). In Sunday’s question of Civey’s competition for Mirror and daily mirror the CDU and SPD were only two percentage points apart: 24 and 22 percent were recorded here.

It could also be of importance for the coalition formation whether the FDP manages to jump over the five percent hurdle. The “Politbarometer” saw the Liberals at 6 percent, Civey at 7 percent.

SPD Green CDU left AfD FDP Other Berlin election 2021 21:4 18.9 18.0 14.1 8.0 7.1 9.1 Political Barometer (10.2.) 21 17 25 11 10 6 10

Results of the Berlin election on Sunday evening: the polling stations close at 6 p.m., the first forecasts will follow

The In any case, Berlin’s state returning officer assumes so, despite all the warningsthat there will be no renewed chaos in the polling stations. How smoothly the vote is cast can also influence the time at which the preliminary final result is announced – and theoretically also the forecasts: Because numbers should actually only be made public when all the bars have closed. This is nominally the case at 6 p.m. In 2021, however, citizens had to wait much longer.

A result in the narrower sense can only be announced when the counts have been completed. This can take a long time if logistical problems arise, as in the 2021 Berlin election. (fn)