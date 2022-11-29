DThe 49-euro ticket is now scheduled to start on April 1, 2023. The transport ministers of the federal and state governments agreed on this at a special conference on Tuesday, as Bremen’s transport senator Maike Schaefer (Greens) announced afterwards as conference chairwoman. However, she referred to unresolved financial issues.

The launch of the nationwide ticket for local public transport, which should officially be called Deutschlandticket, was originally scheduled for January 1st. On Monday, the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) told the FAZ that the ticket could probably not be introduced until May. It is not possible much earlier. There is still a lot to do before everything is administratively regulated, predicted VDV General Manager Oliver Wolff. He cited the complex process of tariff approval as an example, and the tariff systems of the transport associations would also have to be changed. The industry of transport companies must finally implement the introduction and need clear guidelines. Behind the scenes, there is still a dispute about costs and possible loss of income associated with the “flat rate”.

The reason for the delay was several with preparations that were still necessary and the question of how possible additional costs should be divided between the federal and state governments, which go beyond the three billion euros per year previously planned. The federal states are also demanding that the additional costs be shared equally. “The federal states are prepared to assume half of any additional costs that may arise,” said Bremen’s Senator for Transport Schaefer. But there is also this expectation of the federal government.

Hesse’s Transport Minister Tarek Al-Wazir (Greens) spoke of introducing the 49-euro ticket “at the latest” on April 1st. This marks the beginning of a new era for local public transport, he explained. Some ministers, on the other hand, declared that the introduction on April 1st was only intended, but made this dependent on the clarification of the outstanding questions.