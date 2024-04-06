Open, Puente and the elusive evidence on Ilaria Salis from a “Hungarian source”. Is it all a hoax?

Yesterday Open -directed by Franco Bechis and founded by Enrico Mentana– throw one media bomb by publishing an article by its deputy director, David Puente, based for now on a rumor, an “it is said”, an “it seems”. But let's go in order. Open came out yesterday with an explosive title: “Ilaria Salis, here are the two possible evidence that would confirm the accusation”. Eloquent subtitle: “Rumors of a video with his face uncovered and of a expertise biometric, which would confirm the presence of the Italian during the attacks”.

The article is full of conditionals and subjunctives but contains within it a news incredible but it's just a “rumor”. “According to one of our Hungarian sources, who decided to speak in exchange for anonymity, it is claimed that investigators are in possession of an uncovered video of Ilaria Salis following one of the attacks. At the moment, the only footage made public is that of the daytime lynching in Gazdagréti Square, probably coming from the security cameras of one of the premises. It seems plausible that, following the escape, the attackers uncovered their faces also to avoid arousing suspicion by mixing with the public, but without taking into account that the entire area is monitored by the security cameras of the Hungarian Police, listed on the institutional website”.

And then he puts in the load of eleven: “There is a further element that could support the accusation. According to our source, the footage of the attacks obtained by the investigators was analyzed by an expert in forensic anthropometry. It is a digital technique used to measure the anatomical structures of the human body, in order to compare correspondence and identify people captured in a photo or video. We are talking about biometrics, where discriminatory parameters such as the individual's height, shoulder width, body profile, limb length and any conformational and kinematic defects are taken into consideration. According to what has been learned, it is claimed that the expert report would have found a percentage higher than 90% which would confirm the presence of Ilaria Salis among the attackers filmed with their faces covered”.

It cannot be overlooked that the news contains within it other news which in fact is starting to circulate more and more rapidly on the Internet. What Open, Bechis and Puente say seems to be one of those many supposed hoaxes of which the two are proud and which they pin down every day like rosettes.

Giving news like this, coming from a phantom “Hungarian source” who wishes to remain anonymous is – in the state of the art and according to the evaluation criteria used by Puente himself – a “hoax” unless elements are made known to decide the truth of the incredible news. Using the term “rumours are circulating” – which has always been contested by Puente himself – is an act of fearful superficiality and a recourse to the famous: “cuggino told me” and in fact criticism from his followers is pouring in on the journalist's FB site same followers enraged by the article.

Furthermore, in such a delicate moment of the investigation, which sees the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella taking a position alongside his father Roberto, giving supposed news like this, absolutely devoid of objective evidence, is an action that damages Salis in a irreparable, also compromising its safety. Roberto Salis has so far sued several journalists but this time he would have all the qualifications to do so given the low blow that Puente dealt to his daughter.