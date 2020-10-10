D.he Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has problems searching for containment scouts. The workers, also known as “Corona detectives”, are supposed to support the health authorities in preventing the pandemic from spreading.

In September, after an initial call at the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI started a corresponding application again. Since then, 3862 people have applied, as the institute announced at WELT’s request. As a result of this September tender so far, however, only 36 people.

Overall, the RKI wants to employ 520 containment scouts. As of Wednesday there were 430 people in the positions. We are looking for an additional 270 people, because many of the current scouts will soon be leaving. “The positions are currently being filled one by one,” it says.

At the same time, the application deadline was extended to October 14th. It is about increasing the pool of applicants for certain locations. “Recruiting is rather difficult, especially for health authorities outside of metropolitan areas,” says the RKI.

A list of potential locations is linked in the tender. The city states of Berlin and Bremen, which were still looking for support for all health authorities in September, no longer appear there. The Saarland is also supplied.

Duties of the scouts

All other federal states are looking – sometimes only in a few, sometimes in a great many places. The lists are long, for example in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia. In contrast, there are only five locations each in Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia.

Interested parties can now register until October 14 at midnight. These are full-time positions that are limited to six months. Remuneration is based on the collective wage agreement for the public service, the gross monthly salary is 2325 euros.

One of the tasks of the scouts is to telephone Covid-19 patients about possible contact persons. These in turn must then be contacted and classified. Testing in the homes of those affected is also part of the field of activity. In addition, according to the tender, it is about “other tasks in the context of contact person tracking and contact person management”, such as “case entry in appropriate software”.

Medical or health science basic knowledge is required according to the advertisement. However, students of psychology, biological or sports sciences and other social science subjects can also apply. In the past, the RKI had announced that the employees without the required basic knowledge had “good organizational and communicative skills”.

Additional skills are also required, such as fluent knowledge of German at level C2, pronounced motivation, flexibility, a high level of independence as well as resilience and stress tolerance. Plus points bring additional language skills. The RKI provides prospective employees with online training material.

Salary slightly above average

How the level of earnings should be classified can be assessed with an analysis by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) of the Federal Employment Agency. According to the so-called job survey of the IAB from last year, the salary of the containment scouts is slightly above the average of 2292 euros that is paid when hired.

In the analysis, salaries that are above the social security contribution ceiling were capped at this limit; part-time positions are also included.

Paying, as well as the prospect of being able to contribute to fighting the pandemic, may seem attractive to many. This offer could be an option, especially for students who are looking for a short-term source of money.

However, you would probably have to take a semester off, so that the permanent entry into a better paid academic job is delayed. Temporary workers and the previously unemployed could also find the jobs lucrative.

According to earlier information from the RKI, the workers who were hired at the beginning of the pandemic included many students, but also “interested parties with very different profiles”. These included non-medical practitioners, paramedics, physiotherapists, IT system electronics technicians and flight attendants from Lufthansa.

But many have stopped again in the meantime. The RKI pointed out that the framework conditions have changed: “Back then it was semester break and lockdown”. Most of the applicants in the first round did not meet the basic requirements.