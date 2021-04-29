It’s been a year since the long lines to enter the Roman Coliseum, ride a roller coaster at Disney or the crowd of tourists pushing each other to get the best photo of a The Mona Lisa at the Louvre, they ceased to be the characteristic landscape of these emblematic places of the world.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, sites that attract thousands of travelers a year were forced to close their doors at different times during the pandemic.

Some reopened for a time and then closed again. Others remained open with protocols and limited capacity.

Here is a selection of the main attractions of the world and their current situation: Open or closed?

Chichen-Itza (Mexico)

It is one of the most important archaeological sites in the Yucatan Peninsula. It was a sacred city and a Mayan pilgrimage center founded by the Itzá. In 2019, it received 2,600,000 visitors, about 8,000 daily.

Chichén-Itzá keeps the doors open for visitors. Photo Shutterstock.

The place, which is part of the 7 wonders of the world and declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, is open to tourism. For the pandemic, receives only 3,000 visitors per day, and the last entry is at 16. The park closes at 17.

The circuit known as Kukulkan Nights, in which there was a sound and light show around the pyramid, is not being carried out. The show used to start at 19.

At more than 828 meters high and more than 160 stories, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai holds numerous records.

Among them, the tallest building in the world, the highest occupied floor in the world, the highest outdoor observation deck in the world, and the elevator with the longest travel distance in the world, among others.

The area around Burj Khalifa desert. Photo Reuters / Tarek Fahmy / File Photo

In this new normal it is possible to visit the building, but it is necessary to follow a strict protocol. As advertised by the page, tickets can only be buy online and it is not possible to pay cash on the spot.

In addition, the age limits established by the authorities for this type of activity will apply, so it is necessary to carry a document.

Before entering they will be made temperature controlsIt is mandatory to wear a chinstrap and stand on the signs posted on the floor to maintain social distance.

Walt Disney World Resort (United States)

This year is very special for the theme park as October 1 will mark 50 years since Walt Disney World Resort officially opened its doors to visitors in 1971 in Orlando.

The use of the chinstrap is mandatory in all Disney parks. Photo Walt Disney World Resort

In 2019, more than 60 million people visited the different parks. After having closed its doors in the first half of 2020, the facilities are open and with new requirements for tourists.

To go, you need to make a reservation through the Disney Park Pass system. All visitors over the age of 3 must have a reservation. Only one park can be visited per day.

Tourists will be prompted to download the My Disney Experience App application to avoid contact with employees.

The Museum of Modern Art (United States)

Better known as MoMA is one of the great icons of New York. It attracted more than 700 thousand visitors in 2020, which represents a sixty-five percent drop since 2019. Its doors remain open.

MoMA, Museum of Modern Art, New York, United States. Photo Shutterstock

The entry is made only with a ticket that must be reserved in advance online, through the website of the place. The capacity is limited.

Evening events that took place on Friday nights were suspended due to sanitary restrictions. The museum closes at 5.30pm. Admission is free for New York City healthcare workers.

Reina Sofía National Art Center Museum (Spain)

Tourists have access to the collection called The irruption of the twentieth century: utopias and conflicts, the Sabatini Garden and the terraces of the Nouvel building in the main headquarters, as well as temporary exhibitions.

Two women observe the work “Figura en una finestra” by Salvador Dalí in the Reina Sofía Museum. Photo EFE / Chema Moya.

In order to enter, it is necessary buy tickets online and respect the indicated schedule. The capacity was limited to a third to facilitate the safety distance.

Informational material on paper has been eliminated and online access is facilitated through QR codes located in the rooms. The museum advanced its closing hours to 8 p.m. on business days.

Pisa tower (Italy)

It is one of the most visited tourist sites in Italy. A historical monument, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, which made scientists and engineers doubt since its creation.

From the beginning of construction in August 1173, it began to incline, due to the characteristics of the soil.

The Tower of Pisa often draws crowds.

According to the official website www.opapisa.it, the monuments will reopen on May 1.

The lack of tourists was taken advantage of by the conservation team to advance in the maintenance of this emblematic building.

Colosseum in Rome (Italy)

Amid general openings in Italy, the world’s most famous Italian landmark opened its doors once again on April 26.

To enter, you need to make a time slot reservation which will be attended. It is suggested to show up at the entrance 10 minutes before the chosen time.

The tour can be done every day from 10.30am to 7.15pm, the last admission at 6.15pm.

The Colosseum and a small number of tourists after its reopening in April. Photo Victor Sokolowicz.

The first tourists already said present following the security measures. All with chinstraps, respecting distances and going through temperature control.

Every year, he was visited by around 6 million travelers. As the influx of tourism has dropped significantly and the numerous contingents are now a thing of the past, this may be a great time to see or rediscover the Colosseum.

Machu Picchu, Peru)

The place received more than half a million people a year. The Inca citadel was closed throughout February. As of March 1, 2021, it is possible to enter to see the ruins. To do this you need to buy a pass that indicates the date and time.

Among the measures taken to guarantee the health of tourists, the capacity was reduced by 40%.

Machu Picchu, Peru, with reduced capacity. Photo ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP

The visits are made every day and were established 9 different schedules in which they enter a maximum of 124 people per shift.

Among the measures, temperature control, use of chinstraps and a distance of two meters were implemented. Groups, including a guide, cannot be more than eight people.

Louvre Museum (France)

The French government established a demanding confinement and reopening is expected to start in May.

Currently governs a curfew and people cannot travel more than 10 kilometers from their homes. In this context, bars, restaurants, shops, cinemas and museums remain closed.

The Louvre in Paris remains closed. Photo EFE / Ian Langsdon.

The Louvre is no exception. To continue enjoying art, the institution proposes a series of activities and exhibitions for explore from home. Can be done virtual tours of the halls, listen to concerts and delve into stories about the beginnings of the place and its works.

East was the most visited museum in the world in 2019 with 9.6 million visitors. During the pandemic, it attracted 2.7 million people. That was 72% less than the previous year.

Sugarloaf Cable Car (Brazil)

Brazil is one of the countries that put the least restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The gates of the park formed by the Urca and Pão de Açúcar hills in Rio de Janeiro are open and visitors can get on the cable cars to have Panoramic views from the city at a height of up to 396 meters.

The cable car advances towards the top of the famous Sugarloaf Mountain, almost 400 meters high.

Different stories justify the name of this tourist spot.

The most popular tells that during the 16th and 18th centuries, at the height of sugarcane production, producers stored blocks of sugar in forms for export, and the similarity of the object with the hill gave rise to the name .

Blue Mosque (Turkey)

From April 29 to May 17 Turkey is under lockdown rules. However, the measures do not apply to tourism. Flights, hotels and excursions as well as points of interest remain open.

Inner courtyard of the Blue Mosque. Photo Lam Yik Fei / Bloomberg.

Sultanahmet Camii or Blue Mosque is one of the most visited buildings by tourists in Istanbul. As the place is still used for worship, it is closed to travelers during prayer time.

To enter, women must cover their heads. Men must wear pants below the knees.