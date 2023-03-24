Open offices | “We use the toilets for phone calls” – open offices drive social professionals to the point of insanity

Open offices cause problems and even exhaustion for professionals in the social and health sector, whose work includes confidential matters.

“Because The phone booths are often occupied, we also use the restrooms for phone calls and conversations with a colleague that cannot be spoken in the ear of others.”

This is how a social worker from Espoo describes everyday life. Other respondents working in the social and health sector also tell about the same phenomenon.

Matters that are kept secret have to be handled in inconspicuous places or just hope that the customers don’t hear each other’s things. Sometimes calls are not answered simply because too many colleagues have a call in progress next to them.

HS previously told about child welfare workers who consider the work spaces in the family center in the center of Espoo unsuitable.

Read more: Espoo’s social workers are exhausted because their own offices were taken away from them

It is not an exceptionally dreary place, but normal everyday life in many new buildings of the social and health center.

Whether it’s a new health center or a hospital, open spaces shared by different professional groups are currently being built for written work.

There are no places of your own. Reception rooms that can be reserved for meeting patients or customers are separate. Likewise, meeting rooms and cubicles for quiet work or telephone conversations. There are rarely enough of them.

We asked professionals from the capital region what it’s like to work in these multi-room offices.

HS does not publish the names of the respondents because they are afraid of getting into trouble for answering. The names are known to the delivery. Answers came mainly from Helsinki and Espoo.

The most typical the good thing about new facilities is what they aim for. Different professional groups meet each other more often.

Some of the facilities are also perceived as beautiful.

“Spontaneous conversations with other professionals”, mentioned the doctor

“You also see professionals other than members of your own team, and you can also get to know people more informally if you want,” described the social worker.

The downside was that the connections with the closest colleagues weaken at the same time.

“Sometimes it’s hard to find coworkers and sometimes there are days when you don’t really see any of your colleagues,” described an employee of the family counseling center.

“There is no longer a work community. It’s really sad, lonely and lonely.”

Part The frustrations are also familiar to open-office workers in other fields.

There is noise, technical problems, poor ventilation in rooms designed for smaller groups. Transporting tools is frustrating. Shoulders ache when the office chair and desk are changed daily, it is difficult to concentrate.

Many find it most difficult to deal with confidential matters in open spaces, when this is a large part of the job.

“All employees hear about the customer’s issues in meetings and phone calls. Clients may hear each other’s things,” described the social worker.

Separate reception rooms are functional in some centers. Others have few.

“Often, a psychiatric doctor’s assessment takes more than an hour with notes. In Kalasatama, it was necessary to get out of the bottom when the reception of the next employee started. The rooms were so full,” described the mental health professional.

“The number of client appointments probably needs to be reduced, because there are not available meeting rooms for all appointments”, counted down the psychologist who works with school-aged children.

Among the respondents, there were several who had made decisions in order to regain work peace.

“In the end, I got so overwhelmed that I ended up changing jobs.”