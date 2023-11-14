Open office schools | Helsinki’s decision-makers criticized schools without walls: “It has been seen that they don’t work”

The politicians of Helsinki are of the opinion that mistakes have been made in the planning of the schools.

14.11. 20:15

Helsinki the politicians who decide on schools criticize how poorly teachers’ wishes have been heard in school planning.

The decision-makers say that they feel a little powerless in front of the new fashion phenomenon, because the decisions about new types of open school facilities are made elsewhere in the city of Helsinki.

HS reported on Monday about the Kankarepuisto school in Jakomäki, which has had to build additional walls and other repairs for almost a million euros only after three years of use.

The school’s open, “open office” spaces have been difficult in everyday life and, for example, too noisy.

Open Helsinki is familiar with the problems caused by these facilities in going to school for the deputy mayor of education and training For Johanna Laisaari (sd).

He has a critical attitude towards open learning environments.

Open spaces cause a lot of stimuli. This, in turn, makes it difficult for children to concentrate. Laisaari says that he received a lot of contacts about this when he was the president of the Finnish Parents’ Association.

At worst, bad facilities can lead to students’ learning results falling and teachers becoming exhausted, says Laisaari.

“The challenge is that well-implemented open spaces support the variety of learning, but they require the student to be self-directed.”

According to Laisaari, it is wrong that the voices of teachers and students have not been heard more in the planning of facilities, because facilities should support learning and teaching.

in Helsinki the field of education and training and the field of urban environment share responsibility in school projects, but according to Laisaari, there have been “challenges” in cooperation.

“I believe and hope that some kind of legal point has been reached in the construction of open spaces, when it has been seen that they do not work and repairs have had to be made.”

However, Laisaari praises the fact that the facilities at Kankarepuisto were finally repaired after the employees had been in contact with many parties.

He also reminds that in the space project of many schools, teachers have also been consulted and the open spaces have been made to work.

See also Tycoon who claimed his son and Diana were murdered dies Hall of Jätkäsaari elementary school. Jätkäsaari is one of Helsinki’s most famous schools with popular open learning environments.

The coalition councilor Sini Korpinen thinks that a clear mistake has been made in the construction of the Kankarepuisto school, if the school, which is only three years old, has to be repaired for almost a million euros.

Korpinen sits on the board of education and training.

Korpinen says that he is very frustrated with how responsibilities are divided within the city of Helsinki, between the education and training sector and the urban environment sector.

The plans for the actual school buildings are mainly made elsewhere than at the desks of the decision-makers responsible for the school.

In practice, it is difficult to get a map of what everyone is ultimately responsible for, says Korpinen.

In his opinion, open office schools are not about cost savings but about ideology.

“On the design side, we want to make a ‘modern, new age school’. We in the board do not give instructions about open spaces, we just say that we need a school of a certain size.”

The greens city ​​councilor and member of the Board of Education Mari Holopainen calls for a city-wide change of mindset in how people need to be heard when plans are being made for them.

“The mayor could lead the change himself in this matter.”

The case of the Kankarepuisto school is not the only example of poorly functioning school facilities, but according to Holopainen, the problem of the wrong kind of facilities is often encountered.

In his opinion, it is useful that schools have, for example, lobbies where school students can gather. However, problems arise in Holopais if attention is not paid to the acoustics and there are not enough quiet spaces.

“The ‘whole city is a learning environment’ principle should not mean that spaces are designed that are too cramped.”