David Beltran Soto in the Master category, and Manuel Lopez Torres in the Free, were honored this Sunday afternoon when the internal baseball leagues of the Sports Club were inaugurated Chololos.
The ceremony was held in Campo Benito garbage and duly uniformed attended the four squads of the category Master and eight o’clock Free.
Wheel Flowers, happy Jorge Luis Rueda Flores Valdivia received a surprise recognition. “I did not expect this recognition. I already have 30 years in the Chololos Club and recently I was champion in Rosario, in the National Soccer Championship for 65 years and over”, exclaimed Rueda Flores happily.
Read more: The motivating message of ‘Charly’ Rodríguez one step away from Qatar 2022
David Solano, president of the Chololos Club, gave words of welcome, and Fabiola Verde, director of Imdem, opened the event.
Read more: Miriam García reached one hundred games played, in Copa MX Femenil and Liga
The protest was carried out by the sports promoter Heriberto Reséndiz. The best of the previous edition was awarded. It all culminated when honorees David Beltrán and Manuel López threw out the first pitch.
Alice, the first trans woman to request a change of identity in Sinaloa
Sports editor THE DEBATE of Mazatlan. He graduated from the Bachelor of Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa from the 1991-1996 generation. He started in journalism in 1996 in the now defunct newspaper El Sol del Pacífíco. I started in the coverage of the police section and after three months, I was transferred to the sports section where I have stayed for 24 uninterrupted years. When the newspaper EL DEBATE arrived in Mazatlan in 2000, I joined as a sports reporter and today I perform the functions of editor of the sports section at the southern level of Sinaloa. During my years in journalism I have covered the Caribbean Series, the Mexican Pacific League finals, marathons, triathlons, Motorcycle Week, the Independence Relay, as well as the games of the home team, the Venados de Mazatlán and Mazatlán FC. Today I perform the function of editor and eventually, I continue to cover not only professional baseball, but also amateur baseball, without forgetting the events organized by this publishing house.
Leave a Reply