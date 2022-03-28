David Beltran Soto in the Master category, and Manuel Lopez Torres in the Free, were honored this Sunday afternoon when the internal baseball leagues of the Sports Club were inaugurated Chololos.

David Beltrán, one of the two honorees with his family.

The ceremony was held in Campo Benito garbage and duly uniformed attended the four squads of the category Master and eight o’clock Free.

Wheel Flowers, happy

Jorge Luis Rueda Flores Valdivia received a surprise recognition. “I did not expect this recognition. I already have 30 years in the Chololos Club and recently I was champion in Rosario, in the National Soccer Championship for 65 years and over”, exclaimed Rueda Flores happily.

David Solano, president of the Chololos Club, gave words of welcome, and Fabiola Verde, director of Imdem, opened the event.

Manuel López, the other honoree was also accompanied by his family.

The protest was carried out by the sports promoter Heriberto Reséndiz. The best of the previous edition was awarded. It all culminated when honorees David Beltrán and Manuel López threw out the first pitch.