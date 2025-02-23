Open letter to the State Attorney General

I have read that you are reflecting on the convenience of filing an appeal for the order of the Criminal Chamber for which the appeal filed by the Lieutenant Prosecutor of the Supreme Court is dismissed and by the State’s lawyer in his name in his name and in that of the Chief Prosecutor of the Provincial Court of Madrid against the records dated October 30, 2024 dictated by the instructor magistrate in the special case 20557/24.

By having knowledge of the news I have decided to take the freedom to direct this open letter, giving my professional opinion about the convenience of filing the appeal for amparo and the terms in which, in my opinion, I should interpose.