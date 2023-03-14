There is a question that has been circulating on the net for some time, among gamers, and most likely in the heads of many people: the time has not come to stop developing games old gen? Because let’s face it clearly: net of the production difficulties, of a not entirely widespread marketing, today we are (or should be) in current gen with Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X|S. Instead, it seems that we are in a sort of cross-gena “middle ground” which is not as beautiful and varied as Tolkien’s but more unfriendly and cold, barren of passion and black like the slopes of Monte Doom.

Every time my ear hears the expression “but does it come out for PlayStation 4?” or “Does my Xbox One S read this?” a part of me dies: are we really still so tied to the older generation? Is it really a problem of availability of the new consoles or are both users (not exactly enthusiastic about shelling out money for the new console) both manufacturers?

Well, as often happens, the answer is somewhere in the middle: it is clear that a producer does everything to squeeze every single euro out of his “creature” (also considering the enormous economic outlay incurred during development) but it is true that, as I see it, this flawed system produces games of average quality (a keyword that comes up too often) compared to the actual power that a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S can actually unleash.

The risk is that by promoting a similar market, you don’t even encourage the purchase of the new console by those who may be in doubt and who could afford the new product but who actually don’t buy it because “is comfortable with the old console”. This system also penalizes the most avant-garde users a lot, i.e. those people who have implemented a change of complementary technology around the new platform (TV/screen, high-end controllers, new headphones, etc.) and who expected games up to the standards promises made.

To date, Hogwarts Legacy has been able to demonstrate that when you produce a valid, well-structured and well-articulated game, you sell a lot even in a generation that is struggling to position itself on the market: twelve million copies are no joke if you think that last year’s King, Elden Ring , awarded the title game of the year, reached 20 million units of games sold within twelve months of life. Statistics in hand, Hogwarts Legacy has a long time ahead of it to reach the same numbers, and all this by only coming out on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

“Eh but with PS4, PS4 PRO and Xbox One X/S Hogwarts Legacy would have sold much more!”. Likely. And it will probably sell when it comes out, building on the success it has already achieved. Probably though uscirà in a lean version, very realistically not “magical” as much as the one we have come to love until today: and this is precisely the problem, on the one hand the constant search for profit of the software houses, on the other the laziness of people who don’t want to leave the old road for the new one.

All this creates a vicious circle: just think of the explosive beauty of Returnal or of Demon’s Souls, released at the launch of PlayStation 5, which made us dream of a next-gen God of War but which, albeit with an excellent result, gave us a game that fell at the mercy of the mid-gen.

Because of this situation there are also those who consider the new Sony console a real “waste of money”, and for this reason will wait Playstation 5 PRO or even playstation 6, or it will stick with the old platform at least until games for it come out. One also wonders how these companies remain standing, given that a good part of the earnings in the videogame field comes, to date, from mobile games: they have a worldwide turnover of 85 billion dollars, while the PC and Console market combined arrive just below, with a turnover of 77 billion dollars.

The time has come for console manufacturers to make a clean break with the past and when a generation of consoles is replaced by the new one, they withdraw the old one from the market, while on the developer side, the time has come to focus on new platforms, so as to offer a product up to what is shown, without falling into graphic and technical downgrades or destructive development sessions (it’s not easy to adapt a game to two generations of consoles). On the other hand, many markets already implement this policy: cars that are withdrawn from the dealership, smartphones that are no longer updated, in all cases the aim is always to give the maximum to the new platforms, and it is really difficult to say that what we are seeing nowadays, regardless of the intrinsic value of the game itself, is the best that can be done.

In case you are interested in further reading on the subject, we leave you the references that we used as a bibliography for the drafting of this article.