Dear Katty:
In recent days an air of sadness has been felt in these parts for your departure. Not only for the part of the person who writes these letters, but also for those who since the birth of Liga MX Femenil have followed your career in Tigres closely. And I couldn’t help but reflect on why your departure has caused a feeling of nostalgia in fans who are going to miss you.
In the book “About fairy tales” by JRR Tolkien, the famous writer talks about the importance of having fantastic stories that allow us to disconnect for a while from the real world in order to regain hope that sometimes begins to fade. Stories where the hero reminds us of virtues and values such as courage so that, when we disconnect from those magical lands, we can return to life with what we need to move forward. In his words, “Fantasy is, like many other things, a legitimate right of every human being, because through it there is complete freedom and satisfaction.” And in my few words, stories help us to be able to live life one step at a time, especially when we need a moment of disconnection.
And how does this relate to you, Katty, and football? It’s very simple. Because what you and your companions do, in a certain way, is give us stories that help us, like those fairy tales, to have a space in which we can see victory incarnate. Moments that give us that peace and serenity that many have lost due to the circumstances that life has presented to them. And it is in your feet and in that of many where they have been able to find a refuge and forget for a moment what weighs them down to open the door to hope and thus remember that we all have the opportunity to emerge triumphant, no matter how difficult. be our situation.
Now that you are going to fly, I just wanted to say thank you for all those moments that you gave us and that will remain forever in our memory. Moments that made us feel an immense and deep joy and that you, through your goals and great football, were able to make possible. You leave as a legend, and you will always stay as one. And your story will pass from generation to generation. And do you know the best of all? That this was not a fantasy tale. It was a real story.
Going forward Katty, you still have a lot to tell.
