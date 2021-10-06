Dear Mayor,

while the green revolution explodes in the world, and we go down in the trenches against climate change, I am writing to you from the center of Naples, where instead time has stopped and they come to terms with a different reality.

Here, thanks to hallucinatory traffic and a prehistoric fleet of cars, the level of fine particles constantly exceeds the maximum threshold required by law, and the noise level is even the highest in Europe. Here, in the heart of the great metropolis of the South, the third city of Italy, a few steps from the National Archaeological Museum (the largest collection in the world of Greco-Roman art), while we talk about relaunch, tourism, the PNRR that it should change our lives, drowns in dirt, in the smell of piss, in general chaos.

We are not in a difficult suburb or in who knows what suburbs, yet the quality of life is desperately low. The shops close. Bicycles and scooters whiz by on the sidewalks (now there are two of them too). Pedestrians ignore traffic lights, litter bins are considered bins. Even the flower beds look like tiny dumps and tourists, exiting the museum, photograph the homeless under the arcades of that pearl that is (which would be) the Principe di Napoli gallery.

Here we have only one certainty: what is broken, remains broken, and what works, sooner or later will fail. A sense of precariousness accompanies every moment of daily life. Public transport has an unpredictable frequency and the electronic panels at bus stops seem to be made a joke. The subway runs with ridiculous frequency for the needs of a modern metropolis, and has convent schedules. Wild parking is indescribable arrogance.

And, if you allow me a personal quote, in my house (a building overlooking one of the most important streets of the city, not a remote alley), to get out you literally risk your life: as if we were at war. In fact, among vehicles parked prohibited, lack of pavement and absence of poles that protect pedestrians, one is forced to walk in the middle of traffic, between cars and scooters that whiz by with an aggressiveness, an incredible “wickedness”.

Think what a situation like this means for a disabled person, or for a mother with her child in a wheelchair. Come and take a walk in the center: but not in the tiny sitting room of the “old center” invented by Antonio Bassolino, but in the real center, the one that goes from Montesanto to Vasto. Here we live in conditions that should arouse shame. But we are in Naples and the prevailing sentiment is still that of the postwar period. Shame turns into a mixture of pride and self-pity, and the desire to survive day by day prevails over the ability to plan a different future.

People roll their eyes and obsessively repeat, in the throes of a Dionysian excitement, that this is the most beautiful city in the world, the capital of music, that the bidet was born here, that there is the oldest theater in the world and broccoli are grown. That we have the mural of Maradona, that the blood of San Gennaro has melted and we are also first in the standings. That if there is no work and there is misery the fault lies with that thief from Cavour, because previously Naples was a paradise on earth. That we are a little crazy, that we are artists, that we are the city of fantasy …

The degradation is such that the police do not even pay attention to the little families who go on a Vespa in three, with the baby in the middle, strictly without a helmet. He smiles at it, as if it were funny. We declare ourselves, in conversation, a city of inclusion, hospitable and welcoming. But the fable is ancient, the folklore is a lot, and the substance is zero. “Bla bla bla” Greta would say, and nothing ever changes. Naples does not offer any service: there are no nurseries, there are no elderly centers, there is nothing else.

In June 2011, I also wrote an open letter to the new-born Luigi De Magistris. And today, ten years later, the situation is bitterly the same. Indeed, it has worsened: Naples is unlivable.

I’ll give you an example inspired by the Archaeological Museum: the real challenge lies not in increasing the number of visitors (one million a year, but it could double it), but in reorganizing the flow: the buses carrying tourists cannot stop. right in front of the entrance and stay there a couple of hours, with the engine running. A similar massacre does not happen in any other city in the world!

The same goes for the waterfront. The bedlam of the “liberated seafront” is a mockery. The challenge is to have a global project in which the waterfront (I wrote it already twenty years ago) really becomes a driving force for tourism: bathing, equipped, capable of taking us out of the myth (too easy to ride and talk) of the city of art , And to open the way to a Naples destination not for touch and flight, but for holidays: rich, clean, organized, safe. Modern. Instead we are motionless, slaves to the cursed archetype of a miserable and happy Naples, with which the visitor should fall in love by magic: we invent nonsense like the welcome committees at the port, with volunteers offering sfogliatelle, and then a tourist does not know how to go to the historical center in Posillipo …

I hope, dear Mayor Manfredi, that you, after ten years of idiotic slogans of your predecessor, will choose at any cost to be the mayor of the “fundamentals”. The mayor of the let’s roll up our sleeves and start from reality, not from dreams. From each part, in this electoral campaign, we heard about the vocation of Naples to the extraordinary.

You yourself, in the speech given after the plebiscitary victory, celebrated the innate talent of the Neapolitans: but now it is necessary to channel it. For Naples to be saved, it is necessary to start from the foundations. Green areas, pedestrian areas, efficient transport … Let the Neapolitans fall in love with Normality with a capital N, this would be the real revolution. See the loading and unloading of goods take place at the scheduled times, the owners of dogs who collect the shit, the motorists who slow down in front of the pedestrian crossing, the brigade, the street sweepers and the maintenance workers who do their work with discipline and passion, cycle paths created only if and where it is possible, and not imaginary and dangerous tracks, drawn with chalks in alleys where you can’t even walk …

The problem of Naples, and I say this as a writer and former publisher who has long and assiduous professional attendance in the north (just a few days ago I moderated a meeting in Modena with Bonaccini and Confapi Emilia, and I felt like crying thinking about the difference that separates us on many levels from “normal” regions), it is not having a decent book festival, or an extra cultural event, or being the godmother of social innovation and hospitality initiatives that remain atrociously on paper. This will come.

But now we must fight populism, false myths, the delusion of omnipotence that has brought the city to its knees. Just talk about “dreams”. Dreaming is beautiful, but waking up is even more so.

The West is at an epochal turning point and for Naples it is the last call. We need a radical change, and we need it now.

Face like Ulysses. Put the plugs in your ears, let yourself be tied to the mast and don’t give in to the lure of the sirens. In a difficult, brutal and monstrously indebted city like Naples, it seems almost inevitable to hole up between slogans, flour and parties: but she can go down in history as the “pater patriae” who made people understand the difference between optimism and hope.

Because hope leads to illusion, while optimism leads to action. Tonino Vella, heroic mayor of Monteverde, a small town in Irpinia awarded by the European Union for its extraordinary initiatives on inclusion, told me “doing the right thing is easy, you just need to meet the needs of the people”.

Meet the real needs of Naples, mayor. Make the Neapolitans understand that loving your city means loving first of all order and efficiency.

Because, without normality, fantasy doesn’t make any sense.

Not even in Naples.