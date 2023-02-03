Open letter to Beppe Grillo from a disappointed electress: “We are not interested in yet another bourgeois party”

by Daniela Tariciotti

Dearest Beppe Grillo, my husband and I, over sixty-five, have been following you ever since, as a slightly mad comedian, you showed us unknown worlds and cheered us up with your shrewd jokes that often hid bitter truths. Then you began to arouse in us, beyond our laughter, even deeper reflections until your shows were transformed and you transferred them to the squares, becoming the ferocious minstrel of Casaleggio’s ideals, speaking to our hearts with harsh words like stones to be thrown against the corrupt and all injustices to try to change the world, with the strength and ingenuity that only the pure and the saints can have. And seeing so much multitude and so many enthusiastic young people has also awakened in us passions that seemed buried but were only dormant. And we who in our times have not been fascinated by violence, who repudiate today as then, refusing to take up a Kalashnikov, as others have done, suddenly felt involved and went back to dreaming thinking that maybe things could really change. So we embraced the ideals and followed the birth of a movement of good people.

People who eventually managed to get to parliament, opening it like a “can of tuna”. But it was one thing to open it, the real enterprise would have been to empty it of the content steeped in corruption, malfeasance and arrogance nourished by power and money. And so here are the first failures….you have to integrate if you want to affect and get something and for this you have to enter the system to be able to change it! Illusion, entering the system means being part of it, integrating, accepting compromises. In short, become politicians.

Hence the beginning of the end. Even if good things have been achieved, the price has been the gradual loss of one’s identity. Many, as well as integrated, have adapted very well and settled down to the new condition of privilege, giving in to the lure of power and money. As expected for human nature.

Now everything has changed, the dream is over but the awakening was so sneaky and gradual that it wasn’t even too traumatic.

For us the adventure ends here. We are not interested in yet another party among many, gentrified and distorted in its principles headed by a wealthy bourgeois with ideals too distant from the utopian dream of the founders.

However, the last dream remains, a heroic, tragicomic, commedia dell’arte ending that perhaps suits you.

The founding father repudiates his degenerate son, gives the coup de grace to his miserable creature, abandoning it to its own destiny of sloth. And what better epitaph to engrave on the memorial stone than the word with which it all began: a beautiful and huge “FUCK YOU!!”

PS: anyway we have already bought the ticket for your show.

Daniela Tariciotti