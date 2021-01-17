I am writing to you, and through you I want to address all young people from Argentina, without ignoring the singularities, realities and particular needs of each one. This small obituary does not pretend to be a decalogue of virtue and good behavior, far from that, I just want to communicate to tell you that I get it What happens to you.

A few months ago we faced the study on the psychological impact of the pandemic on the Argentine population. We were amazed and alarmed by the enormous damage that the pandemic situation and the isolation measures that were taken caused in you: from physical disorders to emotional disorders such as anxiety, depression, fear, and stress.

We also learned that you are not afraid of catching it, but you are worried that your loved ones will get sick, that you will not be able to see your friends and that your work or study will change. You have fear, uncertainty and unease. You don’t believe in a promising future, but in the beloved present.

And as if all of the above were not enough, they intend to hand you full responsibility for a second wave of cases in this infamous COVID epidemic.

I want to make it clear to you, because I doubt that those who pretend to blame you for it will do so, that we adults have been the most responsible for avoiding and, in the best case, reducing the effects of a devastating pandemic.

Party on the beach in front of the Parador Boutique in Pinamar. Photo: Fernando de la Orden.

We have failed and we continue to fail to curb a second wave of disease. That is why it is easier to blame you than to look in the mirror and make self-criticism of our inadequacy and ignorance.

But the situation is getting worse and measures must be taken so that those who suffer the most from this disease and those who are most at risk of becoming seriously ill and dying can be properly cared for. That is why perhaps the time has come now for you to show us adults that you are not responsible for the pandemic, but that at the same time you can assume a mature attitude, despite the cost of seeing yourself more carefully with your peers.

Suffering greater than we have suffered can be avoided and I invite you to inspire a tired and disbelieving society with your effort. That sacrifice remains in our history as a feat that sets an example to follow.

Hector Badellino

Professor of Behavioral Biology and Neurophysiology. Fac. Psychology

UCES San Francisco University

[email protected]

OTHER LETTERS

Fernando Báez Sosa with his girlfriend Julieta. Fernando was assassinated on January 18, 2020.

A year without consolation. 2020 was a difficult year. Not just because of the pandemic. Also due to the economy, violence and the death of Fernando Báez Sosa, murdered on Saturday, January 18, 2020 by a group of rugby players.

One year without him. Unconsoled parents. Only child and a horrible death at the hands of children well. Assassins of the affluent class.

A year that frustrated a life. Sure, a better one than theirs. They who had everything and from above. An exemplary son. A good friend, diligent, supportive.

A hug to those parents that they never lowered their arms and that they lost the most precious treasure. Strength, dads! Justice, justice, justice. A word that is repeated often.

Guillermo Gomez

[email protected]

“What the Inflation Story Will Never Tell”

President Alberto Fernández. Photo: Emiliano La Salvia / AFP.

Annual inflation in 2020 was 36.1%, 17% less than the previous year. Exit? So says the official account. Let’s see the details hidden in the government’s opportunistic fine print. A 36.1% inflation with an idle economy is huge. No stopped economy too.

Only two countries in the region have these very high inflation rates and both carry out price controls. Are Venezuela and Argentina. Ecuador had deflation and the rest of the bordering nations had no more than 3% per year.

All revealing data of the failure of this Pyrrhic success. What’s more, until May inflation did not exceed 2% per month, and then it began with months of 3%, reaching the last months of the year with almost 4% per month. That is, from July 2020 to July 2021, at this rate of success, we will reach 60% inflation for that period. I leave it up to you if you should applaud or worry about it.

Fernando Pietrobelli

[email protected]

“We live with beings with a terrible training”

The lack of education of a large social sector is a worrying indicator at this time. There is a crisis in this sense, and the worst thing is that it goes unnoticed, to the point of having naturalized the lack of respect. The problem of Argentina is not only economic, political, health … it also arises from the terrible training of many people who does not understand good manners, kindness, education.

A people without optimal education has no hope of a better future. It does not matter the money, the material, amassing fortune. The constitution of a being that stands out for its integrity in any circumstance of life is important.

It is incredible that there is no awareness of the attitudes we print when we communicate, when we bond with friends, relatives, relatives and other beings. Many times in the life of a relationship we let a glimpse of the lack of cordiality, the poverty of verbal expressions without paying attention to these important aspects of people.

Perhaps it is necessary to review and rethink childhood issues, what was experienced years ago, to realize the behavior later in adulthood. The work of parents is fundamental, who must provide exemplary training and education to their children.

Marcelo malvestitti

[email protected]

“River lost with chivalry”

Weverton Pereira, from Palmeiras, faces Rafael Santos Borré, from River. Photo: EFE / Nelson Almeida.

Institutions and people show the dimension of their greatness, when they have it, in adversity. If someone questioned the greatness of River, that doubt disappeared when lose, without deserving it, with Palmeiras of Brazil in a defining match for a qualification to the final of the Copa Libertadores.

He deserved praise from the world press for his tactics, dexterity, fiber and manifest superiority. His goals were scored with the foot, not with the hidden hand or the blessing of some saint. He lost with chivalry.

Carlos Augusto Bottino

[email protected]

“The most important thing is to modify the arbitration hierarchy”

“The VAR judges (experienced judges) should be able to correct the clear and not very controversial errors”, the reader proposes. Photo: Marcelo Endelli / Pool via AP.

I share Ricardo Roa’s reflections published in the January 14 issue and I suggest solutions. One, it would be wise to modify the offside rule, since it seems fair that only a frank and notorious invasion of the area causes the infraction (for example, almost the entire body, or the head, or both feet or the body part that came into contact with the ball).

But the most important thing would be to modify the arbitration hierarchy. The actions in the field are directed by a judge with the assistance of collaborators, but the VAR judges (experienced judges) should be able to correct the clear and uncontroversial errors that they notice thanks to technology (such as an appeal court that would act ex officio righ now).

Less time would be lost and the procedure is more logical. The resolution would come only when the three judges agree on plays in which they are manifestly better informed than the court judge.

César B. López Meyer

[email protected]