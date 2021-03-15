“What did you do to make me hit you?” “But what do you want … if he caught her with someone else ?!” “He is violent only when he drinks.” “She’s a whore, look at how she’s dressed.” “If he is jealous of you, it is because he loves you.”

If any of those phrases assail you due to simple abandonment to custom, or because there are certain constructions rooted in our language that, although you don’t think about it, out of habit you usually say it the same way, don’t let it pass.

I know, do not tell me again that you are not violent, that you would never dare to hit a woman.

So, do not tolerate those simple phrases that by naturalizing them in language, many are those who believe them to be true.

Do not be an accomplice of the easy joke that degrades us, do not be a silent witness of the rudeness said by your friend in passing.

That all this is unimportant, that it is a trifle? Did you think what you mean when you say bitch, bitch, mare? It is not insignificant to use the “whore”, the “conchuda” as an insult. That is grievance.

Don’t you think that it is time to erase from your language what refers to tastes, frequency or our simple sexual condition? Or is it that there are still those who consider that we do not have the right to enjoy sex as we please, as you always did. Or is it that it bothers them that we do not depend, so that we can freely take the initiative of when and with whom we want to sleep.

What with that is not going to achieve anything, that you have to take more drastic attitudes?

However, the words cut deep when they are repeated day by day, rather than leaving trails, they mark unconscious and inevitable paths and directions. At its very root coexists the germ of what can kill and what can heal.

Try to change, what in your opinion is unimportant and banal.

You are a good guy, that you are not violent, that you understand us and that you usually say that you are with us fighting together.

Not for me, but for those sublime mothers and sisters who have known how to give birth to brothers and children, so that it is a compliment to say and not like now when I write it, it sounds so bad to you.

With those questions that you think are superfluous, be relentless by raising your voice as well.

Do not let them pass.

Nélida Jorge Conde

[email protected]

Chile and Uruguay stand out for vaccination campaign

As soon as the pandemic began, our President flaunted the success of his management comparing himself to other countries. The results that followed were not happy. In contrast, two neighboring countries had incomparably superior strategy and management. Chile, with many cases of contagion, put its efforts to vaccinate its population as quickly as possible, seeking almost immediate herd immunity. Having bought all the vaccines, they estimate that in June the entire population will be vaccinated. Uruguay, with the least amount of infections on the planet, has bought all the vaccines and began to vaccinate this March. In a few months they will also have their entire population vaccinated.

We only got 4 million vaccines and we await the arrival of the rest by drops. The vaccination rate is in slow motion, at the rate we are going, we will not have a year to vaccinate the entire population. Managing this badly, many deaths will not be avoided and, in parallel, a further fall off the economic cliff.

Ricardo Olaviaga

.[email protected]

Regrets the loss of the work culture

Just as political freedom is essential for democracy, economic freedom is essential for capitalism. For this, a cultural change in the Argentine idiosyncrasy is essential, which is statist, dirigiste and interventionist and is contaminated by decades of populism. Many citizens feel entitled to be assisted, subsidized and protected by the State, at the expense of the few who still pay taxes working and producing so that 22 million people, who depend on the State, receive monthly salaries, pensions, pensions and plans social. Ministries and secretaries are invented for the friends of power and there are more and more employees, retirees and pensioners; more social plans as an instrument of political recruitment; and more subsidies for energy, transportation and re-nationalized companies with chronic deficits.

The culture of work and effort that made our country great in the first decades of the 20th century has been lost. Ideology has replaced common sense and friendly capitalism in acts of government promotes corruption. Maximum prices and restrictions on imports and exports have to be replaced by free competition, so that private initiative can develop with investments and demand for employment to reduce poverty.

Ricardo E. Frías

.[email protected]

“So many things overwhelm us, Mr. President …”

So Marcela Losardo is “overwhelmed”, Mr. President? Poor! It is understandable. Now, you? Do you have any idea how overwhelmed all Argentines are? Can’t imagine! We are overwhelmed by insecurity; inflation overwhelms us; We are overwhelmed by the lack of vaccines; It overwhelms us to find out that there are people who “snuck in” and got vaccinated long before their time; it burdens us that you justify them and do not condemn them; We are overwhelmed by seeing you overwhelmed, without a clear direction, supporting a nefarious character like Gildo Insfrán; We are overwhelmed by your “not listening” Mr. President; we are overwhelmed by his government only directed at those who support him blindly; we are overwhelmed by not being taken into account because we are on the other side of the rift; We are overwhelmed by seeing his vice without a mask at official events …

So many things overwhelm us, Mr. President. And we do not link any consolation prize, no embassy or consulate, as compensation for so much stress.

Irene Bianchi

.[email protected]

The Supreme Court and the cut to the City of Buenos Aires

The Supreme Court by constitutional mandate is a control body that must ensure the supremacy of the Constitution, for which purpose it must declare, if necessary, the unconstitutionality or nullity of laws or acts of the government. He also serves as an arbitrator in the system of federal powers. In this sense, the Government of the City of Buenos Aires presented, in September 2020, an appeal before the CSJN requesting an amparo action raising the unconstitutionality of President Fernández’s decision to reduce the tax sharing coefficient of the City of 3.5 to 2.32 percent. The reduction of the co-participation that the National State made unilaterally is a damage that affects not only the City, but all citizens who live, work and pass through it.

It is understandable that the CSJN has a waiting list for the resolution of the issues that come to it, but, in my opinion, being a matter as sensitive as the present one, that institution should take this resource as a priority. Resolving it as quickly as possible, forcing the parties to submit to the constitutional precepts, is what is required.

Jorge Augusto Cardoso

.[email protected]