Es are serious allegations: There is talk of physical and psychological overload, of institutional violence and hierarchical structures, of a lack of trust and poor communication. About disrespect, abuse of power and assault on employees, humiliation, control calls and the like. The allegations now formulated on six pages by around 80 percent of the employees against the management of the Frankfurt Museum for Modern Art (MMK) and specifically against its director Susanne Pfeffer are massive. However, they are not new.

As early as 2019, when Pfeffer had only been in office for a year, the workforce had formulated a letter similar to the one now available to the FAZ. And even then, says someone who works there but wishes to remain anonymous, not much was happening. Rather, Susanne Pfeffer has not shown any insight in recent years. And no effort was made to improve the working atmosphere within the house. Because this climate is obviously not good.

Which is why the employees wrote her another letter on April 5 asking her to comment on the allegations within 14 days. “Regular crossing of limits and a complete disregard for the needs of the employees,” says the letter, which begins with “Dear Susanne”, “led to a waste of skills and also to a blatant loss of motivation to the point of physical and mental disorders such as anxiety and permanent Sleep disorders”. But also: “We are willing to work together with you to solve the problems.” However, nothing has happened since then. Culture department head Ina Hartwig (SPD), who was also informed after the deadline, has also not made an official statement so far.

Hot allegations

That’s the only reason, according to employees, that the company is now turning to the public. Be it for them alone to achieve a sustainable improvement in the working atmosphere. Personally, this is not pleasant for all those affected, but more than anything else it is regrettable for a house that has dedicated itself to art and, with its exhibitions, particularly to socially relevant topics such as asymmetric power relations and institutional violence. “Exactly these,” says the paper, “but are practiced at the MMK.”







In addition, however, allegations such as a lack of planning security and distortions, for example with cooperation partners and lenders, which are also discussed behind closed doors, are extremely sensitive for a museum like the MMK. “Exhibition or project-related plans,” the letter continues, “are largely absent or are subject to constant revision.”

The fact that the museum employees did not sign the internal letter by name – and also do not wish to be named in the press – speaks for itself. When asked, Susanne Pfeffer said that the letter was an internal position paper, to which she had already formulated an answer that would be sent to the employees on May 13th. In addition, the allegations are one-sided and personal. She wants to tackle structural reforms and distribute responsibilities more, said Pfeffer. She expressed surprise that such an internal process was carried out to the outside world. That corrupts the process. The culture department could not be reached for comment before the editorial deadline.





