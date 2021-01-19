Madam Minister,

You announced, taking over Pablo Neruda, that “Spring is inexorable”. This formula, the great Chilean communist poet supported it on an observation: “However, there are people who believe in change, people who have practiced change, who made it triumph, who made it flourish …” But things are clearly established: the government is not part of it. It is all the less a part of it as it confirms at each stage its choice to sacrifice culture. It has never been in Macronie’s priorities, but it has been under suffocation for a year. On several occasions, the executive has been caught in the act of forgetting it. In reality, there is no forgetting: she is not one of the essential things in his eyes. The crisis in which our country is struggling like all of humanity is no longer just a health crisis. Our minds wither from not being sufficiently fed, jostled, transported …

However, everything is not prevented: the leaders of the cultural industry, those who make a standardized commodity, take this situation as a springboard. You have opposed in a somewhat easy rhetoric the supposedly elitist creation on the one hand and the supposedly popular uses on the other, one being at a standstill, the other continuing. Certainly, all access to creations is not extinguished. Art is still practiced in the lofts. It is still shared somewhat on networks and through screens. Companies are preparing for an elusive restart.

No, the aspiration to culture has not disappeared. But it can also wither, dissolve. We know this at a time when reason is battered by conspiracy and politics by populism. And in this desert where proposals are as rare as oases, new norms are being made which come to shape desires. The people who no longer dance, who no longer climb onto the stage, who no longer laugh, who no longer meet, who no longer dream, are wasting away. You would be wrong to think that the demonstrations calling for the reopening of the cultural space are the childishness of bohemian and elitist professionals. While you misunderstand the dangerousness of the cultural blackout, they do not misunderstand the dangerousness of the virus. What is at work creates the conditions for decivilization.

You pointed out to apologize the “Chronic weakness of the reflection of political parties on the cultural issue”. Speak for your side. The French Communists played a big role in the development of public policies of art and culture as well as their democratization; they are always the bearers of an emancipatory project of refoundation which would breathe new life into artistic creation and cultural democracy. So open spaces to discuss it. We therefore ask you once again to reopen places of cultivation accompanied by adequate sanitary conditions, as well as the development of public procurement and the corresponding financial support. Rather than extinguishing fires, the moment calls for a change of model and our relationship to the act of creation. Raise the curtain!