Open Letter | Elon Musk and a group of naysayers are calling for a halt to the development of artificial intelligence

More than a thousand researchers and business representatives remind us that artificial intelligence systems can be a threat to humanity.

Electric car company CEO of Tesla Elon Musk and a number of other celebrities are calling for a halt to the development of artificial intelligence models.

Musk and more than a thousand scientists and business representatives have signed the Future of Life Institute’s website an open letterwhich calls for an immediate halt to the teaching of artificial intelligence for at least six months.

In addition to Musk, the letter has been signed by, for example, the co-founder of the American Apple Stephen Wozniak and historian, professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Yuval Noah Harari.

The signatories of the letter appeal to the research centers developing artificial intelligence systems not to teach artificial intelligence models that are more advanced than the GPT4 published by the Open AI research institute two weeks ago.

Signatories warn in the letter about the possible risks of artificial intelligence systems and remind that artificial intelligence systems can be a threat to society and humanity.

The signatories call for additional time in teaching artificial intelligence models because they fear that the fast race to develop artificial intelligence systems is getting out of hand. According to the signatories, the development of artificial intelligence is now happening so fast that no one can understand, predict or control it.

The signatories do not want the development of artificial intelligence systems to be stopped, but in their opinion, the development of models should be planned.