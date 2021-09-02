In an open letter, pediatricians and other experts called for the end of unprovoked corona tests in schools and an “avoidance of excessive and disproportionate quarantine rules”.

Berlin – Pediatricians and other experts have in an open letter called for the end of unprovoked corona tests in schools and an “avoidance of excessive and disproportionate quarantine rules”. “After months of school and day-care center closings, which are by far the longest in Europe, politics now owe our children and young people one thing above all else: normality,” the letter says.

The initiator is the “Initiative Familien” association. According to his information, around 130 experts in paediatrics, virologists, lawyers, psychologists and representatives of medical societies supported and signed the letter – including the president of the professional association of paediatricians, Thomas Fischbach, the virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit and the German Society for Hospital Hygiene.

Those involved point out the psychological, physical and social consequences for children due to closed facilities, contact restrictions and a lack of exercise in the past. With regard to the vaccinations available for adults, it is said: “Further restricting children in order to protect adult contact persons is no longer justifiable”.

There is a scientific consensus that children and adolescents themselves only rarely become seriously ill from a corona infection and usually recover quickly. “The symptoms discussed under Long-Covid also affect children rarely and not or hardly more often than their peers who have never had a Sars-CoV-2 infection,” it continues.

Specifically, the signatories are calling for an end to the “extremely cost-intensive and stressful testing of asymptomatic children without a specific reason” and “equality for all children and adolescents with vaccinated and recovered adults”. In addition, the quarantine rules would have to be scrutinized. (dpa)