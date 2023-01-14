Mexico City.- In addition to the presence of the National Guardan investigation was opened to determine if there was sabotage in the Metroexposed this Friday the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

“The investigation that is being done, the intelligence that is being done, because there is an open investigation folder and various investigation folders that were at other times are being put together,” Sheinbaum said.

“To see if any issue coincides and from there, find out exactly what these events were due to, inform the public and, above all, the arrests that had to be made at the time,” he stressed.

He reiterated that the presence of the National Guard was taken over by these incidents.

“It has to do with the incidents, particularly, in recent months and information that the Metro itself has, the Secretary of Security and now, the Prosecutor’s Office with the investigation.

“So obviously we made this decision based on the information we have and to protect the public, which is the most important thing,” Sheinbaum said.

He was asked what event he attributes to sabotage.

“Well, episodes that were not occurring before, that began to occur and when it came time to investigate exactly what happened, we began to notice these anomalies,” he replied.

He explained that Incidents in the Metro will be reviewed daily in the Security Cabinet and the presence of the National Guard has no end date.

“We still don’t know, until it is necessary, but for now, it is important because they have been talking about militarization in the Metro and, first, since the National Guard is a Guard, it is an institution that exists in our country, from that the President of the Republic arrived.

“The Metro, as you know, can have up to 4 million passengers and in particular, in this case in the Metro, they go unarmed to avoid any problem,” he added.