New clash in the courtroom between Matteo Renzi and the deputy prosecutor Luca Turco during the hearingthis morning, in the court of Florence for the request for indictment, before the investigating judge Sara Farini, for the investigation into the Open Foundation in which the senator of Italia Viva is being investigated, together with others, for illegal financing of parties.

When the Turkish prosecutor arrived, Adnkronos learns, Renzi was already in the courtroom and turned to him saying: “But why do you have all these notebooks? You cannot bring them here”. And Renzi replied: “But how dare you? You have no right to tell me what to bring and what not. The judge decides, not you. Do your thing and don’t dare”.

Matteo Renzi arrived at the courthouse at 10.30, bringing some books with him. “It’s the red notebook for the red toga”, Renzi replied to reporters who asked him what volumes were.