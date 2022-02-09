Open Foundation, in the autumn of 2019 the news of the existence of the investigation by the Florence prosecutor’s office became public (registered as file 3.745 / 19) on the foundation considered the ‘Renzian safe’, active between 2012 and 2018, to facilitate the climb inside the Pd of the then mayor of the Tuscan capital Matteo Renziand organize the Leopolda conventions.

Between the months of September and November three years ago, the soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza, on the orders of the prosecutors Luca Turco and Antonino Nastasi, had dozens of searches carried out against private subjects who had made significant donations to the Open Foundation, of which it is the lawyer Alberto Bianchi was president. And Bianchi was the first to be investigated for trafficking in illicit influences between 2016 and 2018 and for crimes in violation of the law on the financing of political parties. During the searches, the balance sheets of the Foundation and the list of financiers were also seized. Huge material, including PCs and mobile phones, was also seized from some of the donors, who had been searched in various cities: Milan, Turin, Rome, Naples, Parma, Bari, La Spezia, Pistoia, Alessandria and Modena. Appeals were presented to the Cassation against the seizure decrees and then also to the Review Court.

Bianchi is considered one of the men closest to the former premier, one of the members of the circle of the so-called ‘magic lily’, like the deputies Maria Elena Boschi and Luca Lotti and the entrepreneur Marco Carraiall present on the Board of the Foundation.

From the beginning of the investigation, the Florentine prosecutors considered the Open Foundation an articulation of the party that belonged to the Renzian current of the Democratic Party. In the course of the investigations, the magistrates hypothesized the crimes of trafficking in illicit influences, money laundering, self-laundering, embezzlement, false corporate communications as well as illegal financing to parties.

The investigation revealed that during its activity the Open Foundation would have raised a total of about 7 million euros: 670,000 in 2012, 700,000 in 2013, 1.1 million in 2014, 450,000 in 2015, 2.1 million in 2016, 1 million in 2017 and 1.1 million in 2018.