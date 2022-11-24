Open Foundation, the Constitutional Court declares the conflict of attributions between the Senate and the Prosecutor’s Office on Renzi admissible

It has been stated admissible by the Constitutional Court the conflict of attribution between powers raised last February by the Senate Hall against the Florence Public Prosecutor’s Office relating to the acquisition in the records of the investigation into the Open Foundation of chats and emails relating to Senator Matteo Renzileader of Italia viva. The deed was presented by the Junta for Parliamentary Elections and Immunities on 20 December 2021. The Senate Chamber approved the appeal to the Constitutional Court on 22 February with 167 votes, 76 against and no abstentions, approving the report of the Junta of immunity. According to the report, in summary, i Florentine magistrates should first have asked for formal authorization from the Senate for the acquisition of Renzi’s private chats and emails.

The magistrates investigating the Open Foundation have asked for the leader of Iv to be indicted and other protagonists of the magic lily such as the deputy IV and former minister Maria Elena Boschi, the former deputy of the Democratic Party Luca Lotti, the lawyer Alberto Bianchi, who was president of the Foundation, and the entrepreneur Marco Carrai. The proceeding before the judge for the preliminary hearing of the Court of Florence to examine the request for indictment formulated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for 12 suspects has been underway since last April.

The Constitutional Court, at the end of the council session, judged admissible the Senate’s request to raise the conflict of attribution between powers of the State with regard to “the acts implemented in the context of a criminal proceeding pending before the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Florence against Senator Matteo Renzi”. Now the conflict will be decided on the merits by the Consulta following the public hearing. In the meantime, tomorrow, Friday 25 November, a new hearing on the request for indictment is scheduled before the Gup of the Court of Florence on the case of the Open Foundation.

