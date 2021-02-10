The essential building block of all vaccines is the sequence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. This sequence, without which there is no vaccine possible, has become a common global resource, accessible to all. There is nothing to justify that the vaccines which are derived from them are not, especially since research and public funding have largely contributed to their manufacture.
To fight the pandemic, to minimize as much as possible the negative health, social and economic consequences of successive confinements, deconfinements and reconfinements, the most effective means is vaccination. There is an urgent need to massively vaccinate populations, in particular the most vulnerable. Each week, each month lost to achieve this goal, thousands of deaths and hospitalizations in intensive care could have been avoided.
Unfortunately, the companies that have produced the vaccines validated by the various regulatory bodies do not have the means alone to rapidly produce the quantities of vaccines necessary to vaccinate the populations of our countries and the whole world. It is therefore essential that the entire pharmaceutical industry in France, Europe and the world urgently mobilize for the production of these vaccines, by obtaining the necessary licenses from the companies which produced them.
Governments, European and global institutions have with this sequence of Sars-CoV-2, common good of humanity, a solid point of support to negotiate with companies producing vaccines and demand that they issue these licenses. . Otherwise, the ex officio licensing mechanism provided for exceptional situations such as the one we are experiencing today should be implemented to allow their free production.
We, professionals in public health, academia and research, ask:
♦ to the French government, to act in a firm and determined manner to quickly obtain the necessary licenses for anti-Covid vaccines already validated, to mobilize national and European pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi, Fabre, etc., to significantly increase the very insufficient research resources currently allocated to the National Agency for Research on Infectious Diseases, to create in the near future a public drug and vaccine center to better respond to future health challenges, and to promote equitable distribution of vaccines to all countries in the world;
♦ to vaccine companies to clearly affirm and implement their agreement for the allocation of licenses to other pharmaceutical companies capable of producing these vaccines as well;
♦ at Sanofi and other large French pharmaceutical companies to undertake to produce under license as soon as possible the vaccines of their competitors validated by regulatory authorities.
Sign the petition on http://chng.it/QvZHjbKjLR
First signatories:
Jean-Noël Aqua Physicist Sorbonne University
Séverine Arioli nurse at the Annecy Genevois hospital center
Théo Aspert Biomedical Engineer
Lucas Benarous Resuscitator European Hospital Marseille
Richard Benarous Former Director of the Infectious Diseases Department at the Cochin Institute
Paule Benit INSERM Research Engineer Robert Debré Hospital Paris
Cherine Benzouid Cardiopediatrician Robert Debré Hospital Paris
Cathy Bintein IGBMC Strasbourg
Philippe Bizouarn Anesthesiologist-Resuscitator Hôpital Laennec CHU Nantes
Serge Bouaziz CNRS Research Director, Faculty of Pharmacy Paris
Christophe Bouché Psychiatrist Paris
François Bourdillon Pr. Public Health Former Director General of Public Health France
Catherine Bourgain Director of research INSERM Director of Cermes3, member of the ethics committee of INSERM
Alexandre Boyer, Pr. Intensive resuscitation medicine, CHU Bordeaux
Françoise Brun-Vezinet Pr. Emeritus of Microbiology Paris Diderot University
Jean Carlet Infectious Disease Consultant for the High Council of Public Health, former head of the intensive care unit, St-Joseph Hospital Paris
Bruno Canard Research Director CNRS Director of the UMR 7257 Marseille laboratory
Hervé Chneiweiss Neurologist CNRS Research Director President of the INSERM ethics committee
Olivier Chosidow Pr. Dermatology CHU Henri Mondor Creteil
Gilles Cohen-Tannoudji physicist, CEA, University of Paris-Saclay
Hélène Combrisson INSERM Paul Brousse Hospital
Olivier Coux Research Director CNRS Montpellier
Sophie Crozier, neurologist at Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital
Dominique Daegelen Research Director INSERM Institut Cochin
Laurine Daguet IGBMC Strasbourg
Josette Dall’ava-Santucci Professor of Physiology Emeritus Paris Descartes University
Stéphane Dauger Pr. Intensive Medicine – Pediatric Resuscitation Robert Debré Hospital Paris
Philippe de Botton Doctor, President of Médecins Du Monde France
Etienne Decroly Research Director CNRS Marseille
Marc-André Delsuc Research Director CNRS IGBMC Strasbourg
Anne Dubart Kupperschmitt INSERM Research Director Paul Brousse Villejuif Hospital
Elisabeth Elefant Trousseau Hospital Member of the National Academy of Medicine
Jacqueline Fagard Emeritus Research Director CNRS Neurosciences INCC UMR 8002
Remi Fagard Pr. Biochemistry CHU Bobigny
Nicolette Farman Director of Research INSERM Emeritus Paris
Patricia Fauque MD-PhD Pr. Head of Department of Reproductive Biology CHU Dijon
Anne Fischer-Flamand CNRS Research Director Virology Gif-sur Yvette
Siegmund Fischer Research Director INSERM Institut Cochin
Aline Frazier-Mironer, PH, Rheumatologist, Lariboisière hospital, APHP, Paris.
Jorge Gallego INSERM Research Director Robert Debré Hospital APHP, Paris
Thierry Galli INSERM Research Director
Mireille Gary, documentalist Paris
Julien Gaudric Vascular surgeon Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital
Marianne Gaudric Gastroenterologist CHU Cochin
Danielle Gaudry Gynecologist Obstetrician. Val de Marne
Laurence Gembara Psychiatrist Hospital Practitioner CHU Clermont-Ferrand
Anne Gervais Hepatologist Bichat Hospital
Sadok Gharbi Pediatrician Paris
Josyane Gharbi Lecturer CE Emerite Sorbonne University
Pierre François Goy Angiologist Sallanches
Geneviève Granat Retired pediatrician
André Grimaldi Pr. Diabetology CHU Pitié-Salpétrière Paris
Juliette Guibert Gynecologist-Obstetrician Clinique de la Baie Morlaix
Christian Guy-Coichard Hospital Practitioner member of the CME of the APHP
Paul Jacquin Pediatrician Hospital Practitioner Robert Debré Hospital Paris
Stéphane Jaureguiberry, Prof. Infectious Diseases Bicêtre Hospital
Sandra Jauson, Internal Medicine Nurse Saint Louis Paris Hospital
Pierre Jouannet Pr. Emerite U Paris Descartes Member of the National Academy of Medicine
Jean-Paul Jouary Philosopher
Vincent Jounieaux Prof. Pulmonology CHU Amiens
Jean-Luc Jouve Pr. Head of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Department APHM Marseille
Claudine Junien Emeritus Professor of Genetics Paris Descartes University Member of the National Academy of Medicine
Bruno Klaholz Research Director IGBMC Strasbourg
Danielle Laforgue MCU-PH in Diabetology CHU Cochin
Sylvie Lagabrielle Jurist Levallois-Perret
Marie Lagrange-Xélot Hospital Practitioner Infectious Diseases CHU Réunion
Yves le Bouc, Pediatric endocrinologist, Trousseau Hospital Paris
Pierre Lecomte Prof. Endocrinology CHU de Tours
Danielle Levy Psychiatrist Psychoanalyst
Philippe Levy Pr. Gastroenterology Beaujon Hospital APHP Clichy
Pierre Lombrail Prof. Emeritus of Public Health Sorbonne University
Isabelle Lorand Surgeon Vitry S / Seine
Fawzia Louache Director of Research INSERM Paul Brousse Villejuif Hospital
Ilana Löwy Historian of biomedical sciences Director of research INSERM CERMES 3
Mamou Jacky Pediatrician, former president of Médecins du monde
Florence Margottin Research Director INSERM Institut Cochin
Xavier Mariette Prof. Rheumatology Hôpital Bicêtre, Chairman of the Scientific Council of the Paris-Saclay Faculty of Medicine
Philippe Marteau Prof. Hepatologist Tenon Paris Hospital
Cécile Martinat INSERM Research Director, I-Stem President of the French society for stem cell research
Dominique Meda Pr. Dauphine Paris University Director of Irisso
Jason Miller Member of the American Translators association
Olivier Milleron Hospital Practitioner Cardiologist Bichat Hospital Paris
Maïté Mitjavila-Garcia PhD INSERM U.1197 Paul Brousse Villejuif Hospital
Bastien Morlet Engineer CNRS IGBMC Strasbourg
Alexis Mosca Pediatrician Robert Debré Hospital Paris
Ghislain Nicaise, Prof. Emeritus Côte d’Azur Nice University
Jean-Louis Olive Anthropologist Prof. University of Perpignan
Carlos Parada Psychiatrist and historian in charge of the UDSM medical-educational center
Alfred Penfornis Pr. Center Hospitalier Sud Francilien
François Pernin Surgeon of Ajaccio Hospitals
Amélie Piton IGBMC Strasbourg
Christophe Prudhomme Spokesperson for the Association of Emergency Physicians of France, member of the High Council for the Future of Health Insurance
Arotçarena Ramuntcho Hepatogastroenterologist CH F. Mitterrand Pau
Gérard Reach Prof. Endocrinology Saint-Denis University Hospital
Danielle ROLLAT Retired Territorial Public Service
Cécile Rubin Infectiology Annecy Hospital
Marc Ruff Research Director CNRS IGBMC Strasbourg
Pierre Rustin Research Director CE CNRS CHU Necker
Grégory Salvary Center Hospitalier Layné Mont de Marsan.
Philippe Sauty, retired social service manager
Helgo Schmidt IGBMC Strasbourg
Marie-Pierre Simon INSERM CE Researcher, Côte d’Azur University
Alfred Spira Pr. Epidemiology Kremlin Bicêtre Member of the National Academy of Medicine
Nadine Spira Epidemiologist INSERRM Kremlin Bicêtre
Pierre Suesser Pediatrician, Co-President of the national union of PMI doctors
Bernard Taverne Anthropologist, doctor, ANRS-Senegal Coordinator, IRD INSERM Montpellier
Oumy Thiongane Anthropologist CIRAD Montpellier
Jean-Paul Vernant Prof. Emeritus of Hematology
Jean-Pierre Voloch Cardiologist
Eric Vivier Pr. Immunology, APHM Marseille
Anne Weber Director of Research CNRS Emeritus Paul Brousse Villejuif Hospital
Jacques Young Pr. Endocrinology Bicêtre Hospital