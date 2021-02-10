The essential building block of all vaccines is the sequence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. This sequence, without which there is no vaccine possible, has become a common global resource, accessible to all. There is nothing to justify that the vaccines which are derived from them are not, especially since research and public funding have largely contributed to their manufacture.

To fight the pandemic, to minimize as much as possible the negative health, social and economic consequences of successive confinements, deconfinements and reconfinements, the most effective means is vaccination. There is an urgent need to massively vaccinate populations, in particular the most vulnerable. Each week, each month lost to achieve this goal, thousands of deaths and hospitalizations in intensive care could have been avoided.

Unfortunately, the companies that have produced the vaccines validated by the various regulatory bodies do not have the means alone to rapidly produce the quantities of vaccines necessary to vaccinate the populations of our countries and the whole world. It is therefore essential that the entire pharmaceutical industry in France, Europe and the world urgently mobilize for the production of these vaccines, by obtaining the necessary licenses from the companies which produced them.

Governments, European and global institutions have with this sequence of Sars-CoV-2, common good of humanity, a solid point of support to negotiate with companies producing vaccines and demand that they issue these licenses. . Otherwise, the ex officio licensing mechanism provided for exceptional situations such as the one we are experiencing today should be implemented to allow their free production.

We, professionals in public health, academia and research, ask:

♦ to the French government, to act in a firm and determined manner to quickly obtain the necessary licenses for anti-Covid vaccines already validated, to mobilize national and European pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi, Fabre, etc., to significantly increase the very insufficient research resources currently allocated to the National Agency for Research on Infectious Diseases, to create in the near future a public drug and vaccine center to better respond to future health challenges, and to promote equitable distribution of vaccines to all countries in the world;

♦ to vaccine companies to clearly affirm and implement their agreement for the allocation of licenses to other pharmaceutical companies capable of producing these vaccines as well;

♦ at Sanofi and other large French pharmaceutical companies to undertake to produce under license as soon as possible the vaccines of their competitors validated by regulatory authorities.

Sign the petition on http://chng.it/QvZHjbKjLR

First signatories:

Jean-Noël Aqua Physicist Sorbonne University

Séverine Arioli nurse at the Annecy Genevois hospital center

Théo Aspert Biomedical Engineer

Lucas Benarous Resuscitator European Hospital Marseille

Richard Benarous Former Director of the Infectious Diseases Department at the Cochin Institute

Paule Benit INSERM Research Engineer Robert Debré Hospital Paris

Cherine Benzouid Cardiopediatrician Robert Debré Hospital Paris

Cathy Bintein IGBMC Strasbourg

Philippe Bizouarn Anesthesiologist-Resuscitator Hôpital Laennec CHU Nantes

Serge Bouaziz CNRS Research Director, Faculty of Pharmacy Paris

Christophe Bouché Psychiatrist Paris

François Bourdillon Pr. Public Health Former Director General of Public Health France

Catherine Bourgain Director of research INSERM Director of Cermes3, member of the ethics committee of INSERM

Alexandre Boyer, Pr. Intensive resuscitation medicine, CHU Bordeaux

Françoise Brun-Vezinet Pr. Emeritus of Microbiology Paris Diderot University

Jean Carlet Infectious Disease Consultant for the High Council of Public Health, former head of the intensive care unit, St-Joseph Hospital Paris

Bruno Canard Research Director CNRS Director of the UMR 7257 Marseille laboratory

Hervé Chneiweiss Neurologist CNRS Research Director President of the INSERM ethics committee

Olivier Chosidow Pr. Dermatology CHU Henri Mondor Creteil

Gilles Cohen-Tannoudji physicist, CEA, University of Paris-Saclay

Hélène Combrisson INSERM Paul Brousse Hospital

Olivier Coux Research Director CNRS Montpellier

Sophie Crozier, neurologist at Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital

Dominique Daegelen Research Director INSERM Institut Cochin

Laurine Daguet IGBMC Strasbourg

Josette Dall’ava-Santucci Professor of Physiology Emeritus Paris Descartes University

Stéphane Dauger Pr. Intensive Medicine – Pediatric Resuscitation Robert Debré Hospital Paris

Philippe de Botton Doctor, President of Médecins Du Monde France

Etienne Decroly Research Director CNRS Marseille

Marc-André Delsuc Research Director CNRS IGBMC Strasbourg

Anne Dubart Kupperschmitt INSERM Research Director Paul Brousse Villejuif Hospital

Elisabeth Elefant Trousseau Hospital Member of the National Academy of Medicine

Jacqueline Fagard Emeritus Research Director CNRS Neurosciences INCC UMR 8002

Remi Fagard Pr. Biochemistry CHU Bobigny

Nicolette Farman Director of Research INSERM Emeritus Paris

Patricia Fauque MD-PhD Pr. Head of Department of Reproductive Biology CHU Dijon

Anne Fischer-Flamand CNRS Research Director Virology Gif-sur Yvette

Siegmund Fischer Research Director INSERM Institut Cochin

Aline Frazier-Mironer, PH, Rheumatologist, Lariboisière hospital, APHP, Paris.

Jorge Gallego INSERM Research Director Robert Debré Hospital APHP, Paris

Thierry Galli INSERM Research Director

Mireille Gary, documentalist Paris

Julien Gaudric Vascular surgeon Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital

Marianne Gaudric Gastroenterologist CHU Cochin

Danielle Gaudry Gynecologist Obstetrician. Val de Marne

Laurence Gembara Psychiatrist Hospital Practitioner CHU Clermont-Ferrand

Anne Gervais Hepatologist Bichat Hospital

Sadok Gharbi Pediatrician Paris

Josyane Gharbi Lecturer CE Emerite Sorbonne University

Pierre François Goy Angiologist Sallanches

Geneviève Granat Retired pediatrician

André Grimaldi Pr. Diabetology CHU Pitié-Salpétrière Paris

Juliette Guibert Gynecologist-Obstetrician Clinique de la Baie Morlaix

Christian Guy-Coichard Hospital Practitioner member of the CME of the APHP

Paul Jacquin Pediatrician Hospital Practitioner Robert Debré Hospital Paris

Stéphane Jaureguiberry, Prof. Infectious Diseases Bicêtre Hospital

Sandra Jauson, Internal Medicine Nurse Saint Louis Paris Hospital

Pierre Jouannet Pr. Emerite U Paris Descartes Member of the National Academy of Medicine

Jean-Paul Jouary Philosopher

Vincent Jounieaux Prof. Pulmonology CHU Amiens

Jean-Luc Jouve Pr. Head of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Department APHM Marseille

Claudine Junien Emeritus Professor of Genetics Paris Descartes University Member of the National Academy of Medicine

Bruno Klaholz Research Director IGBMC Strasbourg

Danielle Laforgue MCU-PH in Diabetology CHU Cochin

Sylvie Lagabrielle Jurist Levallois-Perret

Marie Lagrange-Xélot Hospital Practitioner Infectious Diseases CHU Réunion

Yves le Bouc, Pediatric endocrinologist, Trousseau Hospital Paris

Pierre Lecomte Prof. Endocrinology CHU de Tours

Danielle Levy Psychiatrist Psychoanalyst

Philippe Levy Pr. Gastroenterology Beaujon Hospital APHP Clichy

Pierre Lombrail Prof. Emeritus of Public Health Sorbonne University

Isabelle Lorand Surgeon Vitry S / Seine

Fawzia Louache Director of Research INSERM Paul Brousse Villejuif Hospital

Ilana Löwy Historian of biomedical sciences Director of research INSERM CERMES 3

Mamou Jacky Pediatrician, former president of Médecins du monde

Florence Margottin Research Director INSERM Institut Cochin

Xavier Mariette Prof. Rheumatology Hôpital Bicêtre, Chairman of the Scientific Council of the Paris-Saclay Faculty of Medicine

Philippe Marteau Prof. Hepatologist Tenon Paris Hospital

Cécile Martinat INSERM Research Director, I-Stem President of the French society for stem cell research

Dominique Meda Pr. Dauphine Paris University Director of Irisso

Jason Miller Member of the American Translators association

Olivier Milleron Hospital Practitioner Cardiologist Bichat Hospital Paris

Maïté Mitjavila-Garcia PhD INSERM U.1197 Paul Brousse Villejuif Hospital

Bastien Morlet Engineer CNRS IGBMC Strasbourg

Alexis Mosca Pediatrician Robert Debré Hospital Paris

Ghislain Nicaise, Prof. Emeritus Côte d’Azur Nice University

Jean-Louis Olive Anthropologist Prof. University of Perpignan

Carlos Parada Psychiatrist and historian in charge of the UDSM medical-educational center

Alfred Penfornis Pr. Center Hospitalier Sud Francilien

François Pernin Surgeon of Ajaccio Hospitals

Amélie Piton IGBMC Strasbourg

Christophe Prudhomme Spokesperson for the Association of Emergency Physicians of France, member of the High Council for the Future of Health Insurance

Arotçarena Ramuntcho Hepatogastroenterologist CH F. Mitterrand Pau

Gérard Reach Prof. Endocrinology Saint-Denis University Hospital

Danielle ROLLAT Retired Territorial Public Service

Cécile Rubin Infectiology Annecy Hospital

Marc Ruff Research Director CNRS IGBMC Strasbourg

Pierre Rustin Research Director CE CNRS CHU Necker

Grégory Salvary Center Hospitalier Layné Mont de Marsan.

Philippe Sauty, retired social service manager

Helgo Schmidt IGBMC Strasbourg

Marie-Pierre Simon INSERM CE Researcher, Côte d’Azur University

Alfred Spira Pr. Epidemiology Kremlin Bicêtre Member of the National Academy of Medicine

Nadine Spira Epidemiologist INSERRM Kremlin Bicêtre

Pierre Suesser Pediatrician, Co-President of the national union of PMI doctors

Bernard Taverne Anthropologist, doctor, ANRS-Senegal Coordinator, IRD INSERM Montpellier

Oumy Thiongane Anthropologist CIRAD Montpellier

Jean-Paul Vernant Prof. Emeritus of Hematology

Jean-Pierre Voloch Cardiologist

Eric Vivier Pr. Immunology, APHM Marseille

Anne Weber Director of Research CNRS Emeritus Paul Brousse Villejuif Hospital

Jacques Young Pr. Endocrinology Bicêtre Hospital