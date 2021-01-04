In terms of health policy, the year 2020 should have been the year of the great upheaval! The observation is clear and supported by the panorama of health establishments published in 2019 by the Department of Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics. For fifteen years, 69,000 beds have been eliminated in our health establishments. This ambulatory shift, which never ends, has yet reached the limits of the tolerable. During a pandemic crisis like the one we are experiencing, we can only observe the damage caused by this accounting management which does not take into account the efficiency of the care to be provided in our hospitals. Lack of beds, lack of equipment, lack of staff. And for caregivers in post, always doing more with less and less means, rest, salary, consideration. And the catastrophe arrives.

A first wave in March 2020 is contained by the application of general containment. We can doubt or criticize the measure, but it has stabilized the spread of the virus and allowed time for the hospital to self-organize. Because this is indeed a self-organization of caregivers, so the astonishment and the lack of vision have paralyzed the executive. In terms of communication, from one prime minister to another, from one health minister to another, from one government spokesperson to another, attempts to regain control of public opinion have led them to say everything and its opposite, thus permanently inscribing mistrust in the minds of the French. The speech of the President of the Republic, making his declaration of war on the virus and declaring a “no limit” in terms of financial support and strengthening of the hospital, fizzled out. So, since June, another music has set the course for the government. “We have learned a lot from this crisis”, they all tell us from set to set, so busy repeating these elements of language that not one listens when we warn them of the arrival of the second wave and probably the second massacre. Whoever has managed deconfinement so badly becomes prime minister, incompetence thus becoming the hallmark of the second half of 2020.

And like a virus, this incompetence also strikes several ministers, starting with that of Education, who, repeating from forum to interview that the health protocols are ready in case, is not able to show the slightest bit. when necessary. However, if the hospital held up during this first crisis, it was not without consequences: massive deprogramming, exhaustion which adds to the exhaustion for caregivers, and may be the worst in a while. of national crisis, the discrediting of caregivers during the Ségur de la santé. We applauded them at 8 p.m. every evening, offered them medals, and when they came out of this ordeal, they were harassed, half was excluded and the tear gas was thrown during the demonstrations of June 16 in Paris. .

When the government finally realizes the arrival of the second wave in September, it is too late. We can no longer deprogram interventions, because we must catch up on the care that could not be provided during the first wave. The reinforcement health contingent no longer exists so much fatigue and contempt have got the better of the country’s health forces and there are no more resources at the hospital to deal with the new flow of patients. Worse, while the first wave was fairly localized in certain regions, the second hit the entire territory, thus making transfers of patients impossible. To accompany the hospital, the government, having learned well during the first semester, is setting up a second confinement with so many exemptions that no one has understood it. The only hope therefore remains the vaccine. And this one comes at the end of the year. The challenge is to prepare an effective vaccination plan and manage its acceptability by the French.

Once again, communication takes precedence over government action, and the Prime Minister announces a reduction in the month of December except for those who had nevertheless prepared themselves as the world of culture, thus returning the possibility of escaping from a gloomy reality to the offers of streaming platforms. After a plateau phenomenon, clearly indicating the impossibility of falling below 5,000 cases per day, an increase in cases and hospitalizations is becoming the disastrous horizon for certain regions including the Grand Est.

In a final attempt, the Defense Council, an obscure club of decision-makers so confined and bunkerized that it does not listen to the field, sent its health soldier, Olivier Véran, on the television sets to announce a strengthening of the cover. fire starting January 2 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. subject to local consultation.

Well, here we are, the consultation took place, the finding is overwhelming and unanimous. Nobody understands this half-measure, of which no impact study accompanied the announcement. No one understands the vaccination strategy, which does not prioritize the most affected areas and which does not include healthcare workers in town or in hospitals. Everyone notes the mistrust in this vaccine so much the government, which has yet the word of pedagogy in the mouth, has lacked. Everyone is aware of the total lack of room for maneuver to cope in health establishments. Everyone fears the explosion that the saturation of hospitals will cause in the days to come.

So, after having learned so much, after having worked so much, Mr. President, Mr. Prime Minister, Mr. Minister of Solidarity and Health, your Maginot line of health has fallen, your government is complicit. The virus does not kill the hospital, it kills our citizens. Take action made necessary by your inaction. We no longer have a choice, you must stop procrastinating and re-define our disaster territories.