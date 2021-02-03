UFC-Que Choisir denounces the increase in the prices of complementary health insurance while advocating competition at all levels. It is yet another neoliberal proposal that Alternative Mutualist is fighting.

For years, we have advocated the immediate improvement of reimbursements and social security benefits to reach 100% of reimbursements for term care. The basis of social security reimbursements could be made at least on the reimbursement of complementary solidarity health (ex-CMU-C) and which is of a good standard in optics, dentistry, hearing aids, drugs, taking in charge of the hospital package, etc.

This solution would have the advantage of immediately blocking the advance of insurers in the supplementary health market; and moreover would improve the purchasing power of all citizens, would avoid the stigmatization of precarious populations, would facilitate access to care and prevention for all, would automatically lower the cost of mutuals, and would be a real springboard to move towards a 100% Social Security; historic claim of mutuals Alternative mutualist. Mutuals have become indirect tax collectors with taxes approaching 17%, or a month and a half of mutual contribution per year. Worse still: the remainder at 0 or 100% health is largely the responsibility of mutuals. For dental care: 80% mutual, 20% Social security. For the optics: 90% mutual, 10% Social security. For hearing aids: 80% mutual, 20% social security.

The first confinement put a stop to health spending, but it was only a postponement and the figures for the following quarters demonstrate it very clearly.

In the last quarter, we can see a dizzying surge in pathologies linked to anxiety and the unhappiness of citizens generated by the health and social crisis.

It is urgent to put an end to this state racket. On behalf of the board of directors of Alternative mutualist, we ask for a right of reply to UFC-Que Choisir, which investigated this case.