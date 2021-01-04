Trump’s four years in power have pushed the struggle for Palestinian independence and for real peace in the Middle East into dire straits. For the past four years, we have witnessed a coordinated effort by the most reactionary right-wing forces in the United States and Israel to marginalize the Palestinian claim for freedom, normalize and legalize the illegal settlement project as well as enact de facto annexation of the West Bank.

This was the obvious goal of Trump’s “deal of the century” – which has been aggressively implemented step by step over the past four years. The long list of provocative measures taken by Israel and the United States, including the relocation of the American embassy to Jerusalem and the Trump administration’s declaration that the United States does not view the settlements as illegal, for n ‘to name a few that have passed without real international opposition. Violations of international law and conventions should have prompted international actions against an emerging international order where the most powerful countries behave with impunity. Sadly, the international community allowed this process to continue.

Israel’s latest arms trade and normalization agreements – with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco – should be analyzed in light of the impending end of Trump’s presidency in January. The outgoing President and Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, by a series of forceps on the ground, wish to present the new American administration with the fait accompli of a new regional reality – in which the question of the normalization of the position Israel in the Arab and Muslim world is decoupled from the Palestinian question. The United States and Israel isolate the Palestinian people and impose, under their authority, solutions aimed at making the Israeli occupation last indefinitely.

This new reality deeply erodes the equation shared by both the Arab Peace Initiative and the Palestinian leadership that complete normalization in the region would secure Israel’s end to the occupation and creation of a Palestinian state. Unfortunately, the treaties signed between Israel and the Arab States have clearly shown that this equation is losing its relevance.

The Israeli prime minister and the US administration – as well as the current Gulf regimes – want to divert international attention from the Israeli occupation as the main cause of instability in the region towards tensions between Iran and the states Arabs. This shift in focus from the Occupied Palestinian Territories to Tehran serves Riyadh as well as Jerusalem.

In light of this new reality, the incoming Biden administration is unlikely to result in an overall change of course in the American Empire’s relationship with the region but a return to pre-Trump norms. This change is not at all what we were hoping for on the left, but it is at least a huge improvement over Trump’s destructive policies in the region. We can be happy with Trump’s departure from the White House, even if Biden’s entry in his place is no cause for celebration.

While there are long-standing US imperialist interests in the region, we can assume that the Biden administration will differ considerably from the Trump administration on both the Iran issue, the normalization agreements, and the issue. Palestinian in general.

The statements by members of the new administration reflect a change of course from Iran, namely a return to the policy of diplomatic engagement of the Obama era.

Regarding the so-called “Abraham’s Accords”, called by Israel “peace accords,” they actually take away the chances of real peace in the region by offloading the Palestinians. These treaties are the culmination of Netanyahu’s strategic plan for the region – dislodging regional support for the Palestinians – while integrating Israel into the regional trade sphere: that of arms, energy and cyberspace. The alliance between Israel and the Gulf states has been well known for years, now it is flourishing. The new US administration has made it clear that it will support these agreements and others that may follow. They are in line with US strategic interests in the region, namely the strengthening of the US-Israel-Saudi axis.

Trump’s “deal of the century” has drawn a dangerous new canvas for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We can expect the Biden administration to tilt its stance on the settlers a bit, but not in the direction of the Palestinians. The Biden team, at odds with progressive tendencies in the Democratic Party, is making no sign in favor of the idea that it will work seriously against the occupation.

Here in Israel, we are heading into a new electoral cycle where it seems the Palestinian question is nowhere to be found. Our job here is to bring it to the fore and assert it as the main contradiction of our reality and the main challenge for a peaceful Middle East.

The new post-Trump era could be a chance to slow Netanyahu’s plans and likely end the unbalanced support the Israeli right has received over the past four years. In this new reality, the international community must recognize the State of Palestine and stop the policy of impunity towards the occupation. It must resist this reality that, whenever criticism of the occupation or the settlements is raised, accusations of anti-Semitism are brought against their perpetrators. It must return to international law and its terminology and increase the pressure on those who violate it.

Here, it is time to reinvigorate the struggle against the occupation and to strengthen mutual understanding within the international community. Without full support for the Palestinian claim of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel within the 1967 borders, we will fail to bring the issue back to the minds of the Israelis.

Aida Touma-Sliman Communist and Feminist Member of the Joint List in the Knesset