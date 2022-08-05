Open Fiber optical fiber is already available: in fact, there are over 5 thousand real estate units in Anzio ready to surf the web benefiting from a connection speed of up to 10 Gigabits per second. Open Fiber’s goal is to reach 17,000 homes, shops and offices included in the FTTH cabling plan (Fiber To The Home, fiber to the home) thanks to approximately 10 thousand kilometers of optical fiber. A few months after the start of construction sites, which started last February, a large part of the historic center, the Europa District and the Santa Teresa area are already covered by the ultrabroadband service. A note communicates it.

Thanks to a direct investment of 8 million euros, Open Fiber is building a new state-of-the-art network in the Tyrrhenian city capable of enabling a secure, ultra-fast and “future-proof” connection. With the opening of the saleability Anzio reaches the other Lazio cities already covered by Open Fiber with their own funds: Rome, Latina, Rieti, Viterbo, Aprilia, Cassino, Ciampino, Civitavecchia, Fiumicino, Guidonia Montecelio, Pomezia and Tivoli. Currently there are 750 thousand real estate units reached by the innovative ultra-broadband telecommunications infrastructure by Open Fiber.

Open Fiber’s ultra-fast fiber is a strategic asset for the growth of urban areas, as it develops connectivity and digital services, the main levers of productivity to face the economic and social challenges of today and the next few years. The services enabled by ultra-broadband are numerous and extend to areas such as smart working, distance learning, the Internet of Things, e-health, cloud computing, online streaming of HD content, access to advanced services of the Public Administration, Smart City applications such as sustainable mobility, electronic access control, environmental monitoring, public lighting management and the digitalization of tourism services.