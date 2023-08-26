Open Fiber, CEO Rossetti speaks: “Strategic asset to digitize the country”

“Open Fiber is doing a very serious and important job”. Mario is speaking Lipsticksmanaging director of the company owned by Cdp (60%) and Macquarie (40%).

“The point from which to start – said Rossetti al Sun 24 Hours – lies in the fact that Open Fiber with almost 14 million real estate units covered in FTTH and around 115 thousand kilometers built, has the most extensive fiber optic access network in Italy and one of the main ones in Europe. About 65% of FTTH customers in Italy surf on our infrastructure. So let’s talk about an essential strategic asset for any reasoning on the digitization of the country”. Therefore, the description of a broken-down company is wrong, given the “acceleration in the development of the network in the white areas. Nor has there been any slowdown linked to the Tim network dossier … the numbers prove it. In the first half of the year we invested 848 million against 582 one year. All this with growing numbers on the income statement”.

