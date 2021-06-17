Open Fiber, hunt for the new CEO. He will ferry the company towards closing

Open Fiber is preparing for the closing, with the change in governance which will be dominated by Cdp Equity which will hold 60% (the remaining 40% will be held by Macquarie). But before the interim period takes off, it still takes several days to get to the signing. In the meantime, the company – reads the Messaggero – is looking for a top manager with general manager chevrons should ferry her to the handover, set in three months. Times have expanded because the top management of Cassa was under renewal and only close to the meeting of May 27 was the knot in favor of the appointment of Dario Scannapieco, as CEO, dissolved.

Who – continues the Messenger – has set aside days to examine the dossiers on the table and allow the consultants to take the right pace to get to the finish line. There is also discussion on the name of the manager who will take on the position of managing director, considering that he will be indicated by CDP equity: therefore, a manager of CDP or an executive of the optical fiber company, who does not lack the necessary professionalism, appreciated by the top management of Cassa.