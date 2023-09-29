Open Fiber, the move that brings the merger with Netco closer: Gola the new CEO

Open Fiber has a new CEO, it’s Giuseppe Throat who takes the place of the resigning Mario Rosetti. The appointment came from the board of directors Cassa Depositi e Prestiti which holds 60% of the group’s shares, while the remaining 40% is in the hands of the Australian fund Macquarie. Rosetti – we read in Milano Finanza – had decided to take a step back precisely to make room for a manager with greater experience in the telecommunications sector capable of ferry the company towards a possible merger of Open Fiber with Netco, once spun off from Tim. And who better than Gola who was recently CEO (from 2020 to 2022) and CFO (in the previous three years) of Acea, but who has a long stay in Wind (from 2002 to 2017), where he also held the role of financial director for ten years. In a note the CDP board thanked Rosetti “for the fruitful work carried out and for the commitment made throughout the assignment”.

In detail, Giuseppe Throat, born in 1964, – continues Milano Finanza – graduated in Electronic Engineering from Sapienza University in 1990 and obtained a Master in Business Administration from the Luiss Guido Carli School of Management. He then began his career working in the Enel Group, from May 1991 to June 1996, with the role of head of Investment Planning in the Teleinformatics Department. From September 2017 to May 2020, Gola was then cfo of Aceamanaging M&A operations also in the gas, environmental and photovoltaic sectors, and Bond issues for a total of two million euros. In May 2020, the 58-year-old was chosen as CEO of the Acea Groupwhich has developed a new Strategic Plan and achieved Ebitda growth of over 10% per year.

Cdp, green light for new 1 billion operations

Cdp in addition to appointing the new CEO of Open Fiber he made other important decisions. Green light from the board of directors of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti a new operations in favor of businesses, territories, infrastructures and international cooperation for a total value of 1 billion of Euro. This was announced in a note from CDP. The Council also gave the green light to the general policy on Responsible Procurement which defines the guiding principles and operational methods to promote best practices within the Cdp supplier chain in matter of environmental sustainabilitysocial and good governance.

Cdp Venture, Scornajenchi CEO, Lambiase president

The official list of the new members of the board of directors of CDP Venture Capital sgr was also announced, which, among those designated by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, 70% shareholder of the sgr, through CDP Equity, indicates as CEO, Agostino Scornajenchi, current president of the National Association of Administrative and Financial Directors (ANDAF) and former financial director of Terna, while Anna Lambiase, founder of IR Top and former director of Invitalia (see the press release here). The rumors reported last September 20th by Corriere Economia are therefore confirmed.

Cdp Venture, welcome from the Italian Tech Alliance

“On behalf of the Italian Tech Alliance I want to thank Enrico Resmini and the outgoing Board of Directors for the work carried out in recent years at the helm of CDP Venture Capital, comments Giuseppe Donvito, President of Italian Tech Alliance, the Italian association of venture capital, investors in innovation and Italian innovative startups and SMEs. I express maximum trust in the new CEO Agostino Scornajenchi and in the President Anna Lambiase, with the hope that CDP Venture Capital will continue its activity in support of the Italian innovation ecosystem, which in recent years has proven to be an engine of Italian economy and which has found important support for its consolidation in CDP Venture Capital. Italian Tech Alliance will continue to ensure maximum collaboration with CDP Venture Capital, animated by the belief that innovative companies can also play a central role in the social and economic relaunch of the country in Italy”, concludes Donvito.



