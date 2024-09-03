Open Fiber, the new Board of Directors on September 11th. But the current governance is heading towards reconfirmation

For Open Fiber we are entering the decisive week in view of the deadline of the Board of Directors and the meeting set for September 11th to define the new governance of the company of fiber optic. The renewal of the board is crucial for the public consultation and the green light from banks and partners. Next Wednesday – reports Il Messaggero – the board of Cdp is scheduled, the largest shareholder, through Cdp equity, of the fiber optic company with 60% (40% is owned by Macquarie Capital) which should launch the new governance of Open Fiber expiring. Barring any unexpected developments, Cassa and Cdp Equity should confirm the mandate of CEO Giuseppe Throat and of the president Paolo Lock. According to Il Messaggero, Gola will be reassigned the management delegations in the name of continuity, as well as, for the same reasons, Ciocca – appointed by the assembly – the powers over the audit and, in tandem with the CEO, Regulatory and External Relations.

Downstream of the board of the two councils of the Cassa group, the assembly of the network infrastructure company will be called to incorporate the indications of the first shareholder which will be joined by the designations of the Australian fund. According to the agreements between the shareholders bound by a parasocial agreement, the CEO is chosen by the public spa of the Treasury and foundationsThe president always from Cdp but with Macquarie’s approval. The confirmation of the summit seems almost automatic and obvious for many reasons, among other things there being no contraindications.