This Saturday the Region of Murcia celebrates the Night and Day of the Museums with multidisciplinary activities
The Night and Day of the Museums returns with force. The celebration focuses on the day of this Saturday, although some of the special activities will continue until Tuesday – International Museum Day. On the occasion of this international festival, dozens of exhibition spaces in the Region, which extend their hours, offer jor
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#Open #doors #art #culture
Leave a Reply