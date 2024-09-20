The first one is scheduled for September Open Doors at the Citroen dealers to see it up close and above all test drive it on the road new C3available in petrol and electric engine versions.

Open doors at Citroen dealerships

Open Doors in dealerships Citroen It’s scheduled on the weekend of September 21st and 22nd 2024, where you can admire and get to know the new C3 up close. During the Open Doors you can also try it on the street, both in the version hybrid That gas.

Citroen C3 2024

The new model introduces the car manufacturer’s new design language, inspired by the 2022 Citroën Oli concept. The fourth generation, completely renewed, stands out for its innovative and decisive design, characterised by the contrast between vertical and horizontal elements.

Video with the test of the petrol and electric C3

The front, higher and more vertical, features a large oval logo with “chevrons” in the centre, flanked by horizontal gloss black grilles that reinterpret the chevrons with a technical touch and architectural inspirations.

Citroen C3 electric and petrol

The new Citroen e-C3 is an electric car for the first time, with a 113 HP engine and a battery from 44 kWh which guarantees up to 440 km of autonomy. Fast charging allows you to reach the80% in just 26 minutes. The bold design and comfortable interior, with technologies such as the touch screen 10.25″ and driving assistants complete the picture.

New Citroen C3 2024 front 3/4 C3 2024 front C3 2024 side C3 2024 rear Rear hatch Side doors Front bumper Boot 310 litres Cockpit steering wheel New Citroen C3 2024

There petrol version of the Citroën C3, with engine PureTech 100 HP and 6-speed manual transmission, offers efficiency and comfort. It stands out for its renewed design and spacious interiors, enriched by modern technologies and advanced safety features.

Citroen C3 2024 dashboard 10.25″ infotainment display 10.25″ infotainment display Head-Up Display Instrument Cluster Citroen Advanced Comfort front seats Front seat upholstery Central tunnel, electric C3 controls C3 petrol manual gear lever Wireless charging compartment The interior of the new C3

The statements of John FalconeManaging Director of Citroën Italia: “With the launch of the New Citroën C3, we want to offer mobility solutions that are accessible to all and respectful of the environment. The ë-C3 is a revolution in the electric city car segment, while the new petrol C3 continues to represent an icon that evolves with the times. We are thrilled to welcome customers to our dealerships this weekend and let them experience the thrill of a comfortable, safe and sustainable model that perfectly represents Citroën’s values. A moment of sharing to seal an already excellent journey: our dealers have already received over 7,000 orders for the new C3, 30% of which are for the electric version”.

