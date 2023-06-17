Several years ago, Chivas finalized the signing of Alexis Vega when he was still a youth with a bright future. The reality is that the Mexican striker is one of the most valuable purchases in the history of the institution, but his performance on the pitch has not responded to everything that has been given for him, because between injuries and absences from the game, the already selected national by Mexico, has not given titles to the club, this despite being the best paid in the history of the institution.
Even the previous semester that Verde Valle have reached the grand final, Vega has had a poor performance both in the regular tournament and in the league stage, his numbers do not dignify his star position in the slightest. Now, an option has been opened for the Tigers to seek the signing of him and try to exploit his best conditions and the reality is that in the herd there is already an open door for the sale of Alexis.
Sources report that within Guadalajara they will listen to offers for the transfer of Vega, although Paunovic has him in plans for the starting eleven, he has never seen him as someone untouchable, thus, Guadalajara considers that selling the offender and having resources to sign new men , it may be even more useful that he bet again on a soccer player who has never exploited. Chivas’ willingness to negotiate opens from figures of 11 million dollars.
