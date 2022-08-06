The digital school of the MBRGI (the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives Foundation, from the United Arab Emirates) opened its first Digital Learning Center in Colombia. The initiative seeks to benefit more than 4,000 students in the country with access to world-class online learning resources.

The announcement was made in the framework of the Summit of the Orange Economy that took place in Medellín. By the way, the inauguration of the digital learning center was held in the presence of Salem Rashid Al Owais, the UAE Ambassador to Colombia.

The inauguration also included a delegation from the Digital School to Colombia to follow up on the implementation of programs and initiatives and discuss the means to promote cooperation in digital education in Colombia. Among them was Dr. Waleed Al-AliSecretary General and Board Member of the Digital School, met with Tito Crissien, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of Colombia, and discussed ways to provide advanced science and innovation materials to Colombian students through the Digital School.

Dr. Al Ali said that the Digital School contributes to reducing the challenges faced by Colombian families, helps keep up with the economy and digital education, and provides integrated educational support to students and teachers by providing 21st century skillsas well as learning independence to empower them with different digital skills, in cooperation with local and international teams of experts and specialists in educational systems and educational strategy design.

Ambassador Al Owais, in turn, praised the efforts of the Digital School and the MBRGI in launching this type of global projects, noting that the digital school adopts many types of education depending on the needs of the beneficiary countries, in addition to providing certificates recognized by the Ministry of Education in the country of destination, according to different standards and requirements.

Meanwhile, the delegation met with Mireille Girard, representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Colombia. These meetings contributed to strengthening the support provided to the Digital School and its plans for the development of digital learning platforms in Colombia.

The center provides students and alumni with modern tablets, screens and Internet access. A specialized room has been equipped with the latest smart technologies to help students benefit from the services of the Digital School.

Since the announcement of the alliance with Colombia, the Digital School has enrolled 4,000 students from 27 public schools, in addition to training 210 teachers in digital teaching skills within the training program implemented in cooperation with the Arizona State University. These competitions focus on improving 21st century skills such as learning autonomy, digital skills, and strategies to improve students’ math and language skills.

Teachers will receive a digital education accreditation in the field of digital education through the University of Arizona (ASU), while educational support will be provided through a local team of experts in education and improvement of educational strategies for teachers. of the 21st century continuously.

The digital school will also expand the partnership to reach more beneficiaries and prepare additional digital learning centers, as the school plans to have 20,000 students and 800 teachers by 2023, a five-fold increase compared to the first year.

The Digital School focuses on supporting the digital transformation of education in Colombia and helping students keep up with the pace of development, particularly with the great challenges in the educational and digital field.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING