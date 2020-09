Indian golfer Tvesa Malik played an under 70 card in the first round of Open de France Golf to finish joint seventh. Tvesa Malik started with Birdy but bogeyed on the third and fourth holes.

Tvesa scored a birdie on the seventh, eighth and ninth holes to score two-under 34. Local golfer Lucy M topped 68 with England’s Charlotte Thompson and Gabriela Cooley.

India’s women’s golfer Deeksha Dagar had a poor first round scoring 18 overs 89.