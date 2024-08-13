The Human Resources Department of the Government of Ajman, in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES), organized an open day for immediate job interviews at Ajman Bank, as part of the “NAFES” program. The bank offered job vacancies for Emirati graduates with university degrees, and they were introduced to the available job opportunities. Immediate interviews were also conducted with a number of them for the vacant positions.

Candidates will be subject to the “Ithraa for Emiratisation in the Financial Sector” program, in coordination with the Financial Institute for Banking and Financial Studies, which aims to develop the scientific, practical and functional skills of citizens with competencies and skills, degree holders and new university graduates entering the labor market, build advanced national capabilities, and qualify young national cadres capable of competing, to empower the financial sector through training programs and career paths, in cooperation with prestigious academic institutions, in line with the best international practices.