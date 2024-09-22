The Alumni, Employers, Recruitment and Marketing Office at Al Wasl University organized the “Open Day for Employment” event to employ national cadres from the university’s graduates, with the participation of eight institutions including: (Department of Lands and Properties, Galadari Advocates and Legal Consultants, Bank “Baroda”, “Crow” Company, Redha Al Ansari Exchange, Lulu Exchange, Federal Exchange, and Al Razouki Exchange Company).

The University President, Prof. Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Abdel Rahman, said that organizing the open day to employ citizens who are university graduates comes in line with the state’s orientations to create job opportunities for citizens in the private sector, increase the rates of Emiratisation, and pay special attention to providing employment opportunities for our graduates from university students.

He said that the event provided employment opportunities for more than (167) citizens who attended, graduates of the university’s academic programmes, and graduates of the Injaz programme from Dubai and Fujairah students, where immediate interviews were conducted with the participating institutions, and a number of graduates were nominated to work in those institutions.

He added that the required jobs varied between real estate marketing, office management, and public relations management.

Noura Al Jasmi, Director of the Real Estate Empowerment Program at the Dubai Land Department, stated that the goal of participating in the open day is to introduce real estate companies and their vacant positions, and through this we aim to employ the largest percentage of citizens.

At the end of the open day, the university president thanked all the participating institutions that contributed to the success of this event, including the Dubai Land Department. Shields and certificates of thanks and appreciation were exchanged.

The event was attended by the university’s vice-chancellors, deans, and female university students.