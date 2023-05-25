Long distance question and answer between Fedez and Rocco Siffredi. The hard actor and director has returned to the sender the accusations made against him by the rapper on the refusal to participate in an episode of Muschio Selvaggio. “He wanted the sghei and we won’t give Muschio di sghei”, Chiara Ferragni’s husband announced in recent days, making a long list of famous people who said “no, thank you” in this last year of recordings. So the porn actor – outspoken – replied in kind: “He needs to advertise. Fedez told the truth: he lets himself be hosted everywhere for free, but he asked me to pay for the plane as well… but if he goes… wherever I say!”.

The question is not so much the economic compensation, as the fact that Rocco Siffredi – who resides permanently in Hungary – should have covered the expenses of the trip to give Fedez a “gift” and be the protagonist of one of the episodes of his podcast Muschio Wild. On balance, it would have been above all the rapper who won, certainly not Rocco Siffredi, who does not need a guest from Fedez to gain visibility. However, the latter wanted to reveal the “no” that Siffredi gave him and at that point the porn actor decided to break the silence, responding to the provocation of Chiara Ferragni’s husband through the MOW magazine.

“He, wherever he is, wants hospitality and villas worth 100,000 euros a month… but for free”, joked Rocco Siffredi referring to the ways of doing Fedez, who seems to love the word “free” very much: “I know because a it was the villa of a friend of mine. And he asks for free just because his name is Fedez. Instead, if he calls you, do you also have to pay for the plane and the hotel?”. No personal matter, but Rocco Siffredi just doesn’t fit in as a materialist and the ironic lunge at Fedez came almost naturally. “But, a few years ago, didn’t he make fun of… ‘communists with rolex’? Now, however, he is the one who makes the figure of the enriched leftist, who goes free everywhere. But when there’s a euro to hunt…”, the hard-core actor told MOW Mag, quoting a famous song by the rapper and closing the matter with a resounding dig at the Milanese artist.