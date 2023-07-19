The Second World War was the scene of the greatest moral and material tragedies of the twentieth century. City of millions of inhabitants which overnight became a front line, devastated by bombs, by shelling, by street fighting on the street. The “Total War” which for the first time involved both the military and civilians on a large scale in an unprecedented massacre.

The bombing of San Lorenzo in Rome, which is 80 years old this week, may seem like just a small grain of sand in the whole of war events. Yet even today it is indelibly engraved in the memory of the city like the sack of the Landsknechts or the Pope’s flight to Gaeta.

The reason for this lies in the profound historical importance of that day and in the exceptional nature of Rome: the reactions, the multiple symbolisms and the precipitation of events in the following days and weeks. The first significant air raid was experienced by the Romans as an act of “injury”, a sort of biblical deluge. Of such an evocative scope as to contribute to the definitive collapse of the house of cards of the regime and its warlike narrative. Because if it is true that fascism was already cornered after the Allied landing in Sicily, the bombing of San Lorenzo was probably the definitive blow.

The City of the Pope

“The City of the Pope cannot be a theater of war”. This commonly widespread perception was handed down in the following decades to explain the bewilderment and popular indignation. And yet, observing the succession of events in those days, we can say that it was precisely following the bombing of San Lorenzo that Rome truly returned to being the City of the Pope.

The King, hitherto weak and undecided about undertaking decisive actions regarding the future of the Regime, went to the district on the same afternoon of 19 July. «Peace, not your charity, we want peace», these are the cries of welcome reserved for the Sovereign. An adverse reaction that heavily influenced Vittorio Emanuele III’s judgment on the political situation: «People don’t know it yet, but on that 19 July the King finally took the big decision», writes the historian Simona Colarizi.

And the Duke? The Duce is in Feltre to meet Hitler. Now cornered by repeated defeats and with public opinion against, Mussolini went to the places of the bombing only on July 22, incognito. A sad epilogue of the relationship between the proud leader of the oceanic gatherings and the capital of the Empire. The fate of fascism was now sealed and was fulfilled only a few days later on the night of the Grand Council between 24 and 25 July 1943.

In the moment of maximum bewilderment, of the rubble and the delegitimization of the State, Pope Pius XII left the Vatican accompanied by the substitute Secretary of State Giovanni Battista Montini (future Blessed Pope Paul VI), and without any warning he arrived in San Lorenzo where he was acclaimed by the crowd. With the King and Mussolini now perceived by all as the main perpetrators of the tragedy, the Pope regained possession of his city after twenty years of the myth of classical Romanity, crowds under Palazzo Venezia and the rhetoric of the “return of the empire on the fatal hills of Rome” .

In the following months the city experienced the most painful pages of its recent history: the occupation, the tortures of via Tasso, the German reprisals, the roundup of the Ghetto. Tragedies in the face of which the Romans did not remain passive, but were also able to respond with great acts of heroism such as Porta San Paolo and the daily war of clandestine resistance of the Patriotic Action Groups. Deeds which, as in the rest of Italy, contributed to the redemption of the country.

Capitoline symbol

If on the one hand the symbolic and political importance of the bombing of San Lorenzo emerges very clearly, on the other it is natural to reflect on how much the historical parable of the Eternal City has been of pure exceptionality compared to other European capitals and other urban centers during war. An exceptionality perceived in a far from positive way by public opinion in the rest of the country.

The cities of northern Italy had already been battered by bombs for years, Rome was not. In common feeling this fact certainly did not go unnoticed. The discontent towards the Regime, gradually more consistent in the months preceding July 19, had increased the antipathies towards the boastful rhetoric of the Roman world that had accompanied the whole twenty years. In the Italian imagination, the city of the Duce had become the center of oppression, corruption and national collapse.

While the air raids on the rest of the peninsula became more and more frequent, the reports and trust reports drawn up in those months by the intelligence services eloquently reported the popular moods in the other cities: «Go bomb Rome, those responsible are there»; “We need bombs on Rome too.”

And finally, from a trust report drawn up in Milan four days after San Lorenzo: «The most serious and in a certain sense the most tragic impression that one receives following the news of the bombing of Rome is that it has caused vast masses of social sphere a monstrous feeling of satisfaction […] it follows that the aversion against the ruling classes which have their driving forces in that city is even greater than any aversion against the enemy». And these are just some of the many testimonials.

An Italian anomaly

Was there something else in this sentiment other than the growing hatred of the war and the fascism that had caused it? Probably yes: Rome was not paying the full price of the war effort. At least not like other European capitals or as would have been normal for the main political and administrative center of the country. Not a small anomaly in the world of “total war”, of bombardments with incendiary bombs and the massacre of civilians. It was as if Rome was not carrying the full weight of the historical events that overwhelmed Italy in those years.

Yet this circumstance was not the first in the history of the country where this happened. In the national historical parable Rome started from the beginning from an exceptional position: the unitary process of the Kingdom did not start from the Capital, but this, on the contrary, remained outside it for all the really decisive years. Rome even ended up undergoing the unification of Italy ten years after all the other major Italian cities apart from Venice, Trento and Trieste.

It is all too clear that the presence of another sovereign state within it has historically had an influence. Rome has always played a double role which has often preserved it, but sometimes isolated it from the Italian context, disfavoring its fully national role. This exceptionality still persists today and creates deep dichotomies in the vision of the city. Few events have fully exposed all the contradictions like the bombing of San Lorenzo.