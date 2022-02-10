Open case, Renzi’s words are “unacceptable” for the ANM

The junta of the Anm (National Association of Magistrates) harshly replies to Matteo Renzi, for having denounced the prosecutors who accuse him: “ The words of the Senator of the Republic Matteo Renzi, pronounced as soon as he learned of the request for indictment for the Open affair, go beyond the boundaries of legitimate criticism and they aim to de-legitimize the magistrates in the eyes of public opinion who deal with the proceedings against him ”, these are the words in a note from the junta.

” The prosecutors who asked for a trial against him were accused of not having the necessary personal credibility due to events, which are the subject of non-definitive investigations or still to be verified, which have nothing to do with the merit of the facts that are contested “, adds the Anm.

“They have fulfilled their duty, they have formulated a hypothesis of accusation that will have to be examined, in compliance with the guarantees of the defense, within the trial, and it is not tolerable that they are discredited on a personal level just for having exercised their role. These unacceptable behaviors, especially when held by those who hold important institutional positions, offend individual magistrates and the judicial function as a whole, contributing to unfairly tarnish the image of absolute impartiality, indispensable for the democratic life of the country ”

There replica of Renzi he is not long in coming: “I have read that the Anm says that it is intolerable to discredit the prosecutors on a personal level. Silence from the Anm. My life has been unhinged, with a personal and family pain. I hope that no one will experience what my family has experienced “. Speaking to Radio LeopoldaRenzi added: “I think that the damage to the image of the judiciary does not depend on me but on what that magistrate does”.

